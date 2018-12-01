US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began a crucial meeting Saturday on resolving a dispute that risks locking the world's two largest economies in a damaging trade war.
The two were meeting for dinner in Buenos Aires, just before Trump was due to board Air Force One for Washington after attending the summit of G20 nations.
Trump expressed optimism that "we will probably end up ending up getting something that will be good for China and the United States."
AP and AFP
