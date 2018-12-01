The 2018 G20 Summit, celebrated among tensions between the US and Russia, and the US and China, has ended with the agreement on a document, announced the Argentine president, Mauricio Macri.
"We have agreed on a communiqué. Now I convey this responsibility to Japan, which will be the next country to host the G20″, said Macri after closing the the last plenary meeting during the 2018 summit.
So finally the global leaders reached an understanding while preparing the final declaration. Which is not necessarily the case always: many times this kind of meetings end not with a joint document but just with silence, not to mention door slamming.
But in Buenos Aires the heads of states have agreed to fix the world trading system, and 19 of them also agreed to support the Paris accord on fighting climate change.
Applause rose up in the hall Saturday as the leaders adopted a final statement. Mr. Macri and the Argentine team celebrated, and breath a sigh of relief.
The joint document was laboriously discussed during the summit. It was also one of the main goals for Mr. Macri. "I would like to bid farewell to the presidency of the G20. It was a huge challenge". The Argentine president said there was "a high level of agreement" not only regarding finances. "We concurred that the revitalization of the WTO is paramount", he said, and added: "All of us emphasized the issue of climate change, considering the upcoming meeting in Poland".
Gender equality was also part of the agenda. "Empowering women has also become a great opportunity for development", said Macri, although he did not offer details of the way this matter was addressed in the final declaration.
The statement agreed upon by the leaders of the G20 omitted controversial language, like protectionism, given the trade stance of US President Donald Trump. The non-binding document, adopted after difficult all-night diplomatic talks, recognizes the "contribution" of the "multilateral trading system," and adds it was "falling short" in goals such as growth and job creation.
In the declaration, 19 of the members reiterated their commitment to the Paris climate accord. The US, however, reiterated its decision to withdraw.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
