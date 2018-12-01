The joint document was laboriously discussed during the summit. It was also one of the main goals for Mr. Macri. "I would like to bid farewell to the presidency of the G20. It was a huge challenge". The Argentine president said there was "a high level of agreement" not only regarding finances. "We concurred that the revitalization of the WTO is paramount", he said, and added: "All of us emphasized the issue of climate change, considering the upcoming meeting in Poland".