The global impact of the bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was an evident clue to the importance of the event as part of the 2018 G20 Summit. But not the only one. There were also culinary signs to the high-stakes dinner offered on Saturday, just before the departure of the dignitaries.
A chosen few people among their entourages —no more than 20 people— was allowed into the most upscale hotel of the city of Buenos Aires: Palacio Duhau, a building as charming as magnificent where Trump, his wife and the US delegation stayed. And then, the main clue: in Argentina, so well known for its grass fed beef, the local meats were served along Japanese wagyu, the most expensive and exclusive in the world.
This unique delicacy, brought especially for the dinner in honor of Mr. Jinping, has a sweet scent, a rich flavor and a soft texture, all quality marks that make it unparalleled. Given those same characteristics, wagyu does not need many condiments to be prepared.
The three-course menu, served with exquisite Argentine wines, was designed by a dream team of local culinary experts: the executive chef fo Palacio Duhau, Antonio Soriano; the executive chef for patisserie, Damian Betular; and the chefs Julian Galende and Matias Rouaux.
The private dinner was held at the Salón Cristal hall of the Palacio Duhau-Park Hyatt Buenos Aires. The appetizer was seasonal vegetable salad, offered with a basil mayonnaise dressing and parmesan emulsion, paired with Catena Zapata White Stones Adriana, Chardonnay, 2009. The main course, the grilled sirloin, was served along red onions, goat ricotta and dates, and paired with Nicolás Catena Zapata, 2014, just as the dessert, caramel rolled pancakes and crispy chocolate dressed with fresh cream.
The culinary team in charge of the restaurant in the Palacio Duhau chose the wines produced by the winery Catena Zapata. Each one was the perfect pairing for each course, and if the 2014 Nicolás Catena Zapata was chosen twice it was because it is the flagship luxury Argentine wine in the American market.
