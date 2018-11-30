Gala dinner at the world-renowned theater Teatro Colon will feature king crab from Argentina's southern Patagonia region, and Saturday's main course for dinner will be braised Patagonian lamb, Perlberger said.
The meals will be accompanied by wines from across Argentina.
But the star of the G20 menu may be the choripan, a chorizo sausage grilled over coals and served between bread, that will be served as an appetizer. Often slathered in garlicky chimichurri sauce, vendors sell the popular street food at soccer matches or in parks.
"We did a full search for the best chorizo in Argentina," said Tommy Perlberger, the chef who owns the company that will provide the food for the summit.
"I would love it if the presidents were delighted by our food. Maybe at some point their countries will purchase some of our products," Perlberger said.
