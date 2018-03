❗️IMPORTANT – please read AND share!!

Gulliver Oldman's statment about the totally false allegations against his father Gary Oldman. It saddens us he had to write this, but hopefully he'll be heard and understood.https://t.co/JKIDGiR793 pic.twitter.com/POJu8bUhTN

— Gary Oldman Web 🌐 (@GaryOldmanWeb) March 5, 2018