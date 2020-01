Hero's Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves (C) is attended by medical staff after a crash during the Stage 7 of the Dakar 2020 between Riyadh and Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, on January 12, 2020. - Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after the crash, organisers announced. The 40-year-old suffered the fatal accident after 276 kilometres of the day's ride. Unconscious when medics arrived he was helicoptered to hospital where his death was confirmed. He was competing in his 13th edition of the Dakar and was placed 10th in the standings. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)