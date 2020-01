View this post on Instagram

We have presented Smart Mobility Solution ‘UAM-PBV-Hub' to vitalize future cities at the CES 2020. Our aim is to shape a future city where people are free from constraints of time and space and to create more value. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #Hyundai #CES2020 #UAM #PBV #Hub #FutureMobility #Technology #HumanCentered #Futurevision