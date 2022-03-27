ARGENTINAAMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIADEPORTESTENDENCIAS
Todos los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2022 a lo mejor del cine

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas realiza la 94ª entrega de galardones a las películas estrenadas entre enero y diciembre del 2021

27 de Marzo de 2022
Los Oscar 2022 se celebran este 27 de marzo a partir de las 7 p.m.

Este domingo 27 de marzo se lleva a cabo la 94ª edición de los Premios Oscar en el ya tradicional The Dolby Theatre ubicado en Los Ángeles, California, al que se volvió después de un año en el que la pandemia del coronavirus no permitió la presencia de público. La ceremonia que galardona a lo mejor del cine estrenado entre los meses enero y diciembre del 2021, se trasmite para todo el mundo en en vivo y en directo por la señal TNT y cuenta con tres maestras de ceremonia: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes.

El film “The Power of the Dog” (El poder del perro) encabeza la lista de candidatos con 12 nominaciones. La película de Jane Campion se posiciona como favorita para llevarse varias estatuillas. Y si gana en la categoría de Mejor director, sería la tercera mujer en llevarse este galardón después de Kathryn Bigelow por “The Hurt Locker” (Vivir al límite) en 2010 y Chloé Zhao por “Nomadland” en 2021.

En las escenas musicales, la cantante Beyonce, ganadora del Grammy, presentará “Be Alive”, que pertenece a la banda sonora de la película “El método Williams” sobre el padre de las reconocidas tenistas Serena y Venus Williams. Billie Elilis, en tanto, interpretará la canción “No Time To Die”, que compuso con su hermano Finneas O’Connell para la última entrega de la saga de James Bond. Finalmente, “Dos oruguitas” de la película “Encanto” de Disney será cantado por el colombiano Sebastián Yatra, las cuales están nominadas a Mejor canción original y Mejor largometraje animado, respectivamente.

A continuación todos los ganadores:


Mejor película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t look up (No miren arriba)

Drive My Car

Dune (Duna)

King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)

The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

West Side Story


Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)


Mejor actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)


Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)


Mejor película internacional

Drive my Car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)

Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)


Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story


Mejor fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragegy of Macbeth

West Side Story


Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home


Mejor documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire


Mejor cortometraje documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball - GANADOR

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies


Mejor canción original

Be alive (King Richard)

Dos oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Somehow you do (Four Good Days)


Mejor largometraje animado

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya y el último dragón


Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci


Mejor montaje

Don’t look up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, tick... Boom!


Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)


Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Madres paralelas

The Power of the Dog


Mejor sonido

Belfast

Dune - GANADORA

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story


Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story


Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Judi Dench (West Side Story)

Ariana DeBose (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)


Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The dress

The long goodbye -GANADOR

On my mind

Please hold


Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper - GANADOR


Mejor guion original

Belfast

Don’t look up

El método Williams

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World


Mejor guion adaptado

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daugher

The Power of the Dog


