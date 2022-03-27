Todos los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2022 a lo mejor del cine

Este domingo 27 de marzo se lleva a cabo la 94ª edición de los Premios Oscar en el ya tradicional The Dolby Theatre ubicado en Los Ángeles, California, al que se volvió después de un año en el que la pandemia del coronavirus no permitió la presencia de público. La ceremonia que galardona a lo mejor del cine estrenado entre los meses enero y diciembre del 2021, se trasmite para todo el mundo en en vivo y en directo por la señal TNT y cuenta con tres maestras de ceremonia: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes.
El film “The Power of the Dog” (El poder del perro) encabeza la lista de candidatos con 12 nominaciones. La película de Jane Campion se posiciona como favorita para llevarse varias estatuillas. Y si gana en la categoría de Mejor director, sería la tercera mujer en llevarse este galardón después de Kathryn Bigelow por “The Hurt Locker” (Vivir al límite) en 2010 y Chloé Zhao por “Nomadland” en 2021.
En las escenas musicales, la cantante Beyonce, ganadora del Grammy, presentará “Be Alive”, que pertenece a la banda sonora de la película “El método Williams” sobre el padre de las reconocidas tenistas Serena y Venus Williams. Billie Elilis, en tanto, interpretará la canción “No Time To Die”, que compuso con su hermano Finneas O’Connell para la última entrega de la saga de James Bond. Finalmente, “Dos oruguitas” de la película “Encanto” de Disney será cantado por el colombiano Sebastián Yatra, las cuales están nominadas a Mejor canción original y Mejor largometraje animado, respectivamente.
A continuación todos los ganadores:
Mejor película
Belfast
CODA
Don’t look up (No miren arriba)
Drive My Car
Dune (Duna)
King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
West Side Story
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor actriz
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor película internacional
Drive my Car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragegy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Mejor cortometraje documental
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball - GANADOR
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor canción original
Be alive (King Richard)
Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow you do (Four Good Days)
Mejor largometraje animado
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya y el último dragón
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
Don’t look up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, tick... Boom!
Mejor actor de reparto
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor banda sonora original
Don’t look up
Dune
Encanto
Madres paralelas
The Power of the Dog
Mejor sonido
Belfast
Dune - GANADORA
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Judi Dench (West Side Story)
Ariana DeBose (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The dress
The long goodbye -GANADOR
On my mind
Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
Affairs of the art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper - GANADOR
Mejor guion original
Belfast
Don’t look up
El método Williams
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daugher
The Power of the Dog
