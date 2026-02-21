Internet satelital de Starlink en celulares: lista completa de modelos compatibles y cómo acceder a este servicio

Starlink ofrece servicio de internet satelital a diversos celulares mediante una alianza con el operadorT-Mobile.
Esta tecnología permite que ciertos modelos de iPhone, Google Pixel, Motorola y Samsung se conecten a la red satelital sin necesidad de antenas externas, facilitando el acceso a internet en zonas rurales, remotas o donde no hay cobertura tradicional.
Qué celulares son compatibles con el internet satelital de Starlink
La lista completa de celulares compatibles con el internet satelital de Starlink son:
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone Air
- Google Pixel 9
- Google Pixel 9a
- Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Google Pixel 10
- Google Pixel 10 Pro
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
- Google Pixel 10 Fold
- moto g 5G 2026
- moto g play 2026
- moto edge 2025
- moto g 5G 2025
- moto g 2024
- moto g power 5G 2025
- moto razr 2024
- moto razr+ 2024
- moto razr 2025
- moto razr+ 2025
- moto razr ultra 2025
- moto edge 2024
- moto edge 2022
- moto g stylus 2024
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A16 5G SE
- Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A17 5G SE
- Samsung Galaxy A25 SE
- Samsung Galaxy A26 SE
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- Samsung Galaxy A36 SE
- Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A56 5G SE
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S25
- Samsung Galaxy S25+
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
- Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7
- T-Mobile REVVL 7
- REVVL 7 Pro de T-Mobile
- T-Mobile REVVL 8
- REVVL 8 Pro de T-Mobile
Cómo acceder a Starlink desde el celular
Para acceder a Starlink desde el celular, es importante saber que este servicio está incluido en varios planes de T-Mobile. Si no eres cliente de ese operador, puedes activar una eSIM compatible.
Cuando te encuentres en una zona sin cobertura móvil tradicional o sin roaming, tu dispositivo optimizado para satélite se conectará automáticamente a la red T-Satellite.
No es posible seleccionar manualmente esta red si hay otras opciones de conexión celular disponibles. Al conectarse a T-Satellite, verás en la pantalla la leyenda “T-Mobile SpaceX” o “T-Sat+Starlink” en la parte superior izquierda.
Ten en cuenta que, al usar la red satelital, los mensajes pueden demorar un poco más en enviarse o recibirse; esto depende de la cobertura y las condiciones de conexión. Como los satélites están en movimiento, tu teléfono cambiará de uno a otro automáticamente, pero seguirá enviando tus mensajes en cuanto sea posible.
Actualmente, el servicio cubre el territorio continental de Estados Unidos, incluyendo Puerto Rico y algunas zonas del sur de Alaska.
Qué se puede hacer con acceso a internet satelital desde el celular
Con este servicio, tu celular puede enviar y recibir mensajes de texto y compartir la ubicación incluso en lugares sin cobertura móvil convencional. Próximamente, se habilitarán funciones como el envío de fotos y el acceso a datos satelitales, a medida que los dispositivos y las aplicaciones sean compatibles con estas opciones.