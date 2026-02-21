Tecno

Internet satelital de Starlink en celulares: lista completa de modelos compatibles y cómo acceder a este servicio

Con esta tecnología, algunos modelos de iPhone, Google Pixel, Motorola y Samsung pueden acceder a la red satelital directamente, sin requerir antenas externas

Starlink brinda internet satelital en
Starlink brinda internet satelital en celulares a través de la alianza Direct to Cell con T-Mobile. (Starlink)

Starlink ofrece servicio de internet satelital a diversos celulares mediante una alianza con el operadorT-Mobile.

Esta tecnología permite que ciertos modelos de iPhone, Google Pixel, Motorola y Samsung se conecten a la red satelital sin necesidad de antenas externas, facilitando el acceso a internet en zonas rurales, remotas o donde no hay cobertura tradicional.

Qué celulares son compatibles con el internet satelital de Starlink

La lista completa de celulares compatibles con el internet satelital de Starlink son:

  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
Los modelos de iPhone a
Los modelos de iPhone a partir del 13 son compatibles con este servicio. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra//File Photo/File Photo
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • iPhone Air
  • Google Pixel 9
  • Google Pixel 9a
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Google Pixel 10
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Varios modelos de Google Pixel
Varios modelos de Google Pixel funcionan con el servicio satelital de Starlink. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
  • Google Pixel 10 Fold
  • moto g 5G 2026
  • moto g play 2026
  • moto edge 2025
  • moto g 5G 2025
  • moto g 2024
  • moto g power 5G 2025
  • moto razr 2024
  • moto razr+ 2024
  • moto razr 2025
  • moto razr+ 2025
  • moto razr ultra 2025
  • moto edge 2024
  • moto edge 2022
  • moto g stylus 2024
  • Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A16 5G SE
  • Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 5G SE
  • Samsung Galaxy A25 SE
El acceso a Starlink está
El acceso a Starlink está disponible en distintos planes de T-Mobile. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
  • Samsung Galaxy A26 SE
  • Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Samsung Galaxy A36 SE
  • Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A53
  • Samsung Galaxy A54
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 5G SE
  • Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
  • Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
  • Samsung Galaxy S24
  • Samsung Galaxy S24+
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
  • Samsung Galaxy S25
  • Samsung Galaxy S25+
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
Si no hay cobertura móvil
Si no hay cobertura móvil ni roaming, el teléfono se conectará automáticamente a la red T-Satellite. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7
  • T-Mobile REVVL 7
  • REVVL 7 Pro de T-Mobile
  • T-Mobile REVVL 8
  • REVVL 8 Pro de T-Mobile

Cómo acceder a Starlink desde el celular

Para acceder a Starlink desde el celular, es importante saber que este servicio está incluido en varios planes de T-Mobile. Si no eres cliente de ese operador, puedes activar una eSIM compatible.

Cuando te encuentres en una zona sin cobertura móvil tradicional o sin roaming, tu dispositivo optimizado para satélite se conectará automáticamente a la red T-Satellite.

No es posible seleccionar manualmente esta red si hay otras opciones de conexión celular disponibles. Al conectarse a T-Satellite, verás en la pantalla la leyenda “T-Mobile SpaceX” o “T-Sat+Starlink” en la parte superior izquierda.

Esta tecnología permite que ciertos
Esta tecnología permite que ciertos modelos de iPhone, Google Pixel, Motorola y Samsung accedan a la red satelital sin antenas externas. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)

Ten en cuenta que, al usar la red satelital, los mensajes pueden demorar un poco más en enviarse o recibirse; esto depende de la cobertura y las condiciones de conexión. Como los satélites están en movimiento, tu teléfono cambiará de uno a otro automáticamente, pero seguirá enviando tus mensajes en cuanto sea posible.

Actualmente, el servicio cubre el territorio continental de Estados Unidos, incluyendo Puerto Rico y algunas zonas del sur de Alaska.

Qué se puede hacer con acceso a internet satelital desde el celular

Con este servicio, tu celular puede enviar y recibir mensajes de texto y compartir la ubicación incluso en lugares sin cobertura móvil convencional. Próximamente, se habilitarán funciones como el envío de fotos y el acceso a datos satelitales, a medida que los dispositivos y las aplicaciones sean compatibles con estas opciones.

