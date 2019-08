31 Aug 1997, 00:14 : La princesa y el multimillonario se toman de las manos antes de salir del hotel por la puerta de servicio. Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed holding hands at the rear service exit of the Ritz hotel in Paris. They planned to leave at the back of the hotel to avoid the paparazzi at the main entranceCCTV footage showing the final hours of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed as seen by the jury at the inquest into their deaths, High Court, London, Britain – Oct 2007