Granada, with Colombians Santiago Arias and Carlos Bacca, visit Atletico Madrid today

Los jugadores del Granada celebran el 1-1 de Darwin Machis. EFE/Miguel Ángel Molina

Today, Atlético de Madrid hosts Granada from Luis Suárez, Santiago Arias, Carlos Bacca and Neyder Lozano at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, on a new LaLiga date. Those led by Diego Simeone have been enjoying a good fight and want to continue to score points to move up the standings and secure their place to play the Champions League next season. Currently, they are in box number 4, with 60 points. They have won 4 of their last 5 games, the last being against Espanyol, by a score of 2-1. The colchoneros are tied in points with Sevilla and Barcelona, with a good goal average. They score at least one in every game. For today's match, Joao Felix, Jose Maria Gimenez, Hector Herrera and Thomar Lemar will not be able to count, all due to injury; neither will Kondogbia or Felipe be present, who were left out by sanction.

For their part, Granada have suffered a rout against Levante, in their stadium, on the last date of the Spanish tournament. The team led up to that moment by Rubén Torrecilla, will have on the bench, for today's match, Aitor Karanka, who will try to turn the team's present. They come from three consecutive defeats in their last games played. They have achieved only one victory and are in the 18th square, with 29 points, in the relegation zone.

For this match, Granada will not be able to count on Santiago Arias, who is still recovering from injury, or Neyder Lozano, another of the Colombian players, Carlos Neva and Raúl Torrente. Carlos Bacca, for his part, has not been taken into account for more than three months and the directors would have already given him the endorsement to look for a new team at the end of the season. The only Colombian who has a good present with the team, beyond the present of the squad, is Luis Díaz, who was even taken into account to join the Colombia national team in the last matches of the World Cup qualifier heading to Qatar 2022.

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Granada v Real Madrid - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - November 21, 2021 Granada's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca REUTERS

This will be an interesting match, due to the pressures that both teams are carrying. The colchoneros cannot risk losing and Granada needs to get out of the bottom of the table. These would be the possible lineups:

Atletico Madrid (1-3-4-1-2): Oblak; Savic, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo; Vrsaljko/Lodi/Wass, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Marcos Llorente; Griezmann/Matheus Cunha and Angel Correa.

Granada (1-4-3-3): Luis Maximilian; Quini, Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, Escudero; Alex Collado/Montoro, Petrovic, Luis Milla; Antonio Puertas, Luis Suarez and Darwin Machís.

The 'Cholo' team has only sixteen healthy players for the match and is expected to maintain its idea of the game, beyond the absences, with Mario Hermoso entering for Felipe, along with Reinildo Mandava and Stefan Savic. In the right lane with Sime Vrsaljko, although there is also the option of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco or even Daniel Wass playing there, and Renan Lodi coming out on the left. In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul will return to the eleven to form in the medullary with Koke Resurrection, and with Marcos Llorente ahead. And above, Ángel Correa and Antoine Griezmann, although there are options that Matheus Cunha will also enter.

Karanka, making his debut with Granada, could place his hopes on players who have been important to the team in its recent history: Ángel Montoro, Víctor Díaz or Antonio Puertas. Germán Sanchez, one of the captains, would be the only one who would not be available.

The match will start at 12:00 m. Colombian time.





