Damaris case: Father of a child under three years old asks that the aggressor return from Challapalca prison to Chiclayo

The father of little Damaris is very indignant and dismayed after learning that Juan Antonio Enríquez García, better known as the “Chiclayo Monster”, was transferred to Challapalca prison in the city of Puno, with the aim of serving 9 months of pre-trial detention in that prison.

As you remember, the confessed rapist was being held in the Picsi prison in the city of Chiclayo.

“Well, I am really outraged and worried about what they have brought the man there. What he is going to do is make this process take longer, because he has to be present here in all the proceedings. In the reconstruction of the events it has to be present”, he commented in conversation to RPP Noticias.

In addition, he indicated that he is talking with the lawyer who is handling the case of his youngest daughter to present a document (declaring Juan Enríquez's transfer null and void). “It's going to delay this process any longer. I want the judgment to be made again, not to return to the same life, but to return to work, to continue working for my children.”

On the other hand, he pointed out that his little girl is recovering day by day. “Thank God and also to the care of the nurses who have taken great affection for my baby.”

When asked about the request of the Second Provincial Criminal Prosecutor's Office of José Leonardo Ortiz, that the child under three years of age be subjected to the early test of declaration, the father of the family assured that they would not accept, as this would be a setback for his girl.

For his part, the lawyer for Damaris's family, assured that this decision of INPE, hinders the investigation process in this case.

“We show indignation and concern that this provision of INPE will make preparatory research difficult, since there is a lack of tests to be carried out in person and compulsory with this subject. So, when the Public Ministry schedules, for example, the diligence to reconstruct the events, you could not count on their presence,” said the lawyer for the defense of the aggrieved girl for Panamericana TV.

In addition, he stated that “this situation and remoteness with the prisoner would lead to a longer duration of the process until, possibly, the period of pretrial detention ends, and then, the person could be asked for the release of this subject due to excessive imprisonment.”

NEIGHBORS BURNED HOUSE OF “MONSTER OF CHICLAYO”

After learning this news, residents of the José Leonardo Ortiz district in Chiclayo were totally dismayed by the kidnapping and sexual abuse of the little 3-year-old girl, and decided to do justice with their own hands. Dozens of people attacked Juan Antonio Enríquez García's house with stones and sticks set on fire.

The angry population previously reached the outside of the police station where the “Chiclayo Monster” was located, who was almost lynched to make him pay for the cruel crime he committed against the 3-year-old girl, whom he kidnapped, tortured and later sexually abused her.

As you remember, little Damaris was kidnapped in a matter of seconds when her mom was shopping in a store. In his confession, the assailant assured that he was drunk at the time he took the minor and put her in his vehicle.

