The Green Ecologist expelled the deputy who voted against the Electricity Reform

On Monday, April 18, the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) expelled Rocío Alexis Gamiño García, a federal deputy of this organization who voted against the Electric Reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

During Monday's session, the national leadership of the green party informed the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies that the legislator no longer belongs to its bench. Against this, Gamiño García defended himself on social networks and assured that, for ideological reasons, he voted against the presidential initiative.

