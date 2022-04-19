AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
April 18, 2022
The Green Ecologist expelled the deputy who voted against the Electricity Reform

Rocío Alexis Gamiño García joined, in legislative terms, the criteria of the opposition benches and voted against the initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Newsroom Infobae

April 18, 2022

On Monday, April 18, the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) expelled Rocío Alexis Gamiño García, a federal deputy of this organization who voted against the Electric Reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

During Monday's session, the national leadership of the green party informed the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies that the legislator no longer belongs to its bench. Against this, Gamiño García defended himself on social networks and assured that, for ideological reasons, he voted against the presidential initiative.

Information in development