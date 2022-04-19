President Iván Duque travels to San Andrés to present the review of the reconstruction and wait for the failure of Nicaragua's lawsuit

En la imagen, el presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda/Archivo

This Wednesday, President Iván Duque and Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez and Minister of the Interior Daniel Palacios will travel to San Andrés to receive the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in the case of Nicaragua's lawsuit against Colombia for alleged violations of sovereign rights and maritime spaces in the Caribbean Sea.

The Hague ruling will be announced at 3:00 a.m. Colombian time, and prior to the reception the president plans to deliver a series of works to the inhabitants of the island.

After 16 months of hurricane lota and only four months after the current Government comes to an end. A report on the reconstruction of the San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina Archipelago will be presented to the President of the Republic.

Since Monday, April 18, the Foreign Ministry has made available to the general public a website on its website, where people will be able to consult the main documents of Colombia's defense before the International Court of Justice.

The documents include, among others, the country's arguments and allegations during oral hearings to defend the interests of the nation, protect the rights of the Raizal community and the translations of the interventions of the lawyers of the Colombian legal team.

In this ruling, the International Court of Justice will examine Nicaraguan claims that Colombia allegedly violated international law because it did not implement the ICJ ruling of November 19, 2012 with the operations of the National Navy in the Caribbean Sea; as well as the issuance of the decree which established the Integral Continuous Zone in the Archipelago.

In addition, the vice-president and chancellor, Marta Lucía Ramírez, would arrive after a meeting in Panama, where she will participate in several meetings.

After the multiple comments that the head of state, Iván Duque, has made regarding the proposals of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, the Anti-Corruption Institute announced which filed a lawsuit against the president for alleged undue political participation in the framework of the elections that will define his successor.

According to what the entity expressed, which ensures that there are abuses of power and the lack of transparency of public officials in Colombia, Duque would have participated in at least eight opportunities in improper practices by giving a direct opinion on what the candidate of the Historical Pact is proposing.

The popular action against the president, which was given before the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca, has within its annexes the Law on Guarantees, which reminds the servants of state entities that they are prohibited from participating in politics, in this case, the head of the Presidency of the Republic.

“The Law on Electoral Guarantees expressly prohibits the president from referring to other candidates or political movements in his dissertations or public presentations, within four months prior to the first round election date, and until the second round is held,” he says.

KEEP READING: