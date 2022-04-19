Cryptocurrencies: Are they safe for the inexperienced investor?
Whoever invested in Bitcoin in 2020 probably made a good deal. At that time, the cryptocurrency traded at 8,000 euros (about 8,650 dollars at the current price). At the end of March 2022, its value exceeded 40,000 euros.
Newsroom Infobae
ILLUSTRATION - Eine Frau bedient die App "Bison" der Börse Stuttgart, mit der Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin und Ripple über ein Smartphone gekauft und verkauft werden können.