Coronavirus in Mexico on April 19:1,438 infections and 24 deaths were recorded on the last day

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 11SEPTIEMBRE2020.- El Museo Nacional de Arte (Munal) permancerá cerrado hasta el próximo 17 de septiembre debido al procedimiento de desinfección que se hará en sus instalaciones luego de que se reportara un caso sospechoso de covid-19 dentro de las instalaciones. FOTO: MARIO JASSO /CUARTOCURO.COM

On Tuesday, April 19, the Ministry of Health (SSA) announced that, until the cut of 17:00 hours (central Mexico time), the country has confirmed 5,729,270 total cases accumulated since the beginning of the health emergency. As for the number of deaths, a total of 323,973 deaths have been reported to date.

With these numbers, in the last 24 hours there were 1,438 new infections and 24 deaths from COVID-19.

According to the daily technical statement, there are currently estimates in the country of a total of 9,310,724 negative cases, 688,502 suspects and 4,314 estimated active cases of the disease, that is, patients who began to show symptoms in the last 14 days (from April 06 to 19, 2022).

Information in development

KEEP READING: