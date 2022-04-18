Maskatesta: quarrels and shots at the concert with Melodycans in Mexico City

This Sunday, a concert was held with bands such as Maskatesta, Melodycans, Jamaica Sonora, Gallo Rojo and Skapienz in Mexico City's Historic Center, however culminated in violent acts and left more than two people injured. After long lines and revisions to attendees, the band Melodycans were on stage when firearm detonations were heard.

Franciscan Terrace located on Calle Jesús María number 42 in the Historic Center of Mexico City announced a concert announced the event as “for all ages”. Before the event, the place announced that access to food, drinks, gum, weapons, drugs, backpacks would not be allowed and warned that those who were caught with illegal substances would call the appropriate authorities.

The video of the moment when armed hooded men entered the terrace to beat members of the Maskatesta group and attendees of Ska's headdress was shared on social networks, and detonations were heard, so that the people who met retreated and tried to protect themselves from aggressions.

Maskatesta announced through Facebook that several of the band's members were hospitalized and asked for help from their followers to locate Alejandro Servín, a staff member, with whom they were unable to communicate and was missing, however the post was deleted.

Otras bandas de ska se solidarizaron con lo ocurrido. Fotos: Archivo web - Twitter

Likewise, hours later they mentioned that the members and members of their staff who were assaulted are recovering in their homes. The only one who remains hospitalized and under medical supervision is 40-year-old Israel Villanueva, who suffered various bruises and facial fractures, but is fortunately out of danger.

“Again, we thank all our supporters, especially those present who even tried to defend us by putting their own physical integrity at risk. Many thanks also to our fellow musicians, the media and the general public for caring and keeping an eye on us. Music is art, peace and life, let's fight for violence to be kept out of it and our daily lives,” they said.

For its part, the forum shared a statement on its social networks: “On the Franciscan terrace we are against all acts of violence. What happened in today's event is alien to the Franciscan terrace. The events that took place at the event will be discussed with the appropriate authorities to follow up, since we manage a family atmosphere and say: #NOALAVIOLENCIA”.

Los integrantes de la banda Maskatesta se encuentran hospitalizados a causa de las agresiones. Fotos: Archivo web - Twitter

On social networks, several people who are fans of the bands or ska music expressed solidarity with what happened and asked for the full weight of the law to find the culprits with the hashtag #FuerzaMaskatesta. Several Facebook groups on urban music such as Los Paches shared the message of: “We ask in the most attentive way to all our audience, NOT to disseminate images, NOR videos, of sensitive content, out of respect for the injured and their families.”

En redes sociales se utilizó el #FuerzaMaskatesta en apoyo a la banda. Foto: Twitter/ @AndyRLocutor

The official Facebook page of Salón Victoria also mentioned that: “We are very sorry for the events that happened yesterday with our fellow musicians Maskatesta Oficial, we know that it will be difficult times for them, so we call on the Mexican SKA community to join in a big tokin to raise funds for medical expenses of the Maskatesta compas!!!”.

