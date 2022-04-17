They find a clue that could help find Yolanda Martínez, a woman missing for two weeks in NL

Yolanda Martínez, a 26-year-old woman and mother of a child under 6, disappeared on March 31. She was last seen in the Constituyentes de Querétaro Colony, in San Nicolás, Nuevo León, since that day her family has looked for signs that could indicate her whereabouts.

According to the statements that the father has given to the media, the last thing he knew about his daughter was that he stayed to sleep at his grandmother's house, and then went out to look for work.

The father indicated that one of his first impressions is that the young woman had gone to leave a job application to a company in the area of San Nicolás and Apodaca.

The case could have a clue that could help locate it: with the support of relatives, acquaintances and people who have joined in the search, they obtained a video from the security cameras in the area where Yolanda disappeared, in which the young woman is seen walking down the street around 11 in the morning.

(Foto: Captura de pantalla/Facebook)

“I have a follow-up for hours because there are some videos of where she leaves her grandmother's house, and a neighbor who gave us the facility, there are two shots where she comes out there,” said Mr. Martínez.

Yolanda's father is in constant search of his daughter on his own, going to possible places and routes on the way that the missing girl may have taken.

Nuevo León has become one of the states with the highest number of women missing in recent days. In recent weeks, 22 women have been reported missing.

Authorities also report that 10 of them have already been found without life, indicating that they are continuing the search for 12 other women.

Given the outlook, the governor of the state, Samuel García, announced on April 14 that a budget extension of 50 mdp would be given in order to give institutions greater capacity for search analysis and coordinate all the protocol that already exists in the law for the Search Commission.

Boletín de búsqueda de Debanhi Escobar. Foto: Gobierno de Nuevo León

At the same time, he added that the Alba protocol would be implemented in the face of the growing wave of disappearances of women registered in the entity.

This mechanism for the immediate search for missing or unlocated women and girls began operating in 2012 in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

At the same time, a special group was created to search for and care for femicides, which will be available to the public and the Office of the Attorney General of Justice of Nuevo León.

It should be noted that in the first quarter of 2022 alone, at least 18 alerts were issued for the disappearance of young people in the entity, a list that includes minors between 12 and 15 years of age, of which at least 10 have been identified.

One of the last cases recorded is that of Debanhi Escobar, in which investigations continue to be carried out. So far, it is known that on Friday, April 8, the law student went to a Quinta in the municipality of Escobedo, located near the PGR, with two friends, who returned to their homes and left the young woman there.

According to the friends who attended the party with the young woman, they left the meeting first and ordered a taxi with a “trusted contact” for Debanhi, said contact works on travel platforms, but the work that was done was off the platform, with the driver being the last person to have contact with her.

