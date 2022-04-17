Man hires armed group to torture cousin who would have hit his daughter

In recent hours, the Attorney-General's Office confirmed that a man who 15 years ago hired an armed group to threaten, torture and displace his cousin due to a family problem, was captured and prosecuted in Popayán.

This story begins in 2007 in the El Rincón village of the municipality of El Rosario in Nariño, when the captive confronted a cousin accusing him of having beaten his daughter. He denied it and did not admit the accusations.

The man, whose name and face were not revealed by the Prosecutor's Office, dissatisfied with his relative's response, seeks a way to settle accounts and contacts alias Raúl, the leader of an illegal group operating in the area at the time of the incident, and asks him to intervene. He asks him to intimidate his cousin.

Alias Raúl accepts the request and has several members of the armed group to allegedly accompany the prisoner to retain his cousin, who was gagged and taken to the sector known as El Matadero.

Once in El Matadero, the men of alias Raúl intimidated him with rifles, beat and threw into an abyss, causing fractures in his legs and hands.

Still dissatisfied, according to the Prosecutor's investigation, the prisoner and alias Raul requested a quota of money from the victim, giving him a deadline to admit to beating his cousin's daughter.

The victim never accepted the accusations and was forced to leave the region in the company of her family nucleus.

Finally, after 15 years, the aggressor, who orchestrated the torture of this man, was captured in Popayán (Cauca) and presented before a judge of guarantees, by a prosecutor from the Directorate against Human Rights Violations, who charged him with the crimes of torture and forced displacement.

The man was sent to prison on a preventive basis, while the investigations were concluded.

In the last few hours, the Prosecutor's Office also announced that a man who had murdered his partner on the night of Holy Thursday in the Atlantic capital was sent to prison.

According to the investigation by the Prosecutor's Office, the femicide occurred in the district of La Playa de Barranquilla, on April 14, when the 44-year-old man reportedly injured his 30-year-old romantic partner with a knife, who, according to the opinion of the Institute of Legal Medicine, affecting the femoral artery, which caused him to considerable blood loss that ultimately resulted in his death.

The defendant was captured in flagrante by uniformed members of the National Police after being alerted by the community, he will be transferred to the El Bosque District Prison to comply with the security measure.

According to information from the Public Prosecutor's Office, the 15th Municipal Criminal Court with the functions of supervising guarantees imposed a prison security measure against a man for the crime of aggravated femicide.

Finally, the Prosecutor's Office also announced in the last few hours that the Criminal Chamber of the Villavicencio High Court confirmed the 15-year and 3-month prison sentence imposed on Cristian David Carranza Rodríguez, co-author responsible for the death of Juan David Martínez Cardona.

According to the investigation by the prosecutor, it was possible to establish that the defendant participated in the attack that cost Juan David Martínez Cardona his life, after being shot several times in the village of La Cecilia in Villavicencio (Meta), in April 2016.

Given the strength of the evidentiary material, the defendant accepted the charges of homicide in competition with qualified, aggravated theft and the manufacture, trafficking and carrying of firearms.

It is worth clarifying that this sentence was imposed in the first instance by a circuit judge, in October 2017, but was appealed by the victims' representative; a determination that was confirmed by the Criminal Decongestion Chamber of the High Court of Villavicencio.

