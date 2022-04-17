Colombia stands out at Boston's 'Speciality Coffee Expo' with 40 specialty coffees

Foto de archivo. Un campesino recolecta café en un cultivo cerca al municipio de Sasaima, en el departamento de Cundinamarca, Colombia, 14 de mayo, 2012. REUTERS/José Miguel Gómez

A few days ago, the 2022 edition of the Specialty Coffee Expo, the most important industrial coffee showcase in the world, concluded in Boston, in which delegations from Tolima, Risaralda, Caldas and Quindío participated with 40 special coffee varieties.

The delegation, which represented Colombia at the Specialty Coffee Expo, was made up of the Administrative and Special Planning Region (RAP) of the coffee region and managed to strengthen relationships with potential buyers during the fair in Boston.

According to the balance presented by the Governor of Quindío, Roberto Jairo Jaramillo, at the conclusion of his participation in that event, he said that “this is the spearhead to be able to internationalize our product, to be able to reach large markets with this effort that we are making from the departments, investing in women coffee growers, in machinery, in accompaniment”.

At the same time, Angie Molina, a commercial advisor in the Tolima department, also told El Tiempo that they see “very good opportunities to bring people from different countries to our regions to create technology transfer, knowledge transfer to understand the specialty market and to start speaking the language of coffee in a more technical way to access markets efficiently”.

On behalf of the producers, the general manager of the Don Julio de Santa Rosa de Cabal brand, Julio César González, pondered that they managed to contact potential investors at the fair. “We have had 2 or 3 very relevant contacts. Two of them want to buy our coffee. We must make an effort to achieve the quantities they are requiring.”

Likewise, César Augusto Osorio, representative of Q' Grader Caldas, told local media that: “It is always important to arrive at a first level fair, give the visibility to cafes, the visibility that Caldas deserves, that the Coffee Axis deserves through the effort made by RAP.”

From the RAP, the manager, Luis Guillermo Agudelo Ramírez, celebrated the participation of the national coffee growers, but also recalled that after the fair there is still a whole plan of action to be implemented. “We hope to continue positioning the coffee region as a major coffee producer. We have all the qualities and all the capabilities.”

According to information from El Tiempo, Agudelo Ramírez explained that the RAP seeks to get better prices for these 40 specialty coffees and, thus, benefit the work of 160,000 producing families and the jobs they generate.

Next August, the RAP coffee industry will take potential buyers of specialty coffees to the 4 departments so that they can get to know the product and the coffee growing families of Caldas, Risaralda, Tolima and Quindío. Likewise, they will participate in the Expocafé fair that will be held in the National Coffee Park.

