Easter in Huánuco: tourist places to enjoy during the holiday

It is Holy Week and many citizens have planned the long holiday to spend with the family or return to their homeland for the celebrations. There are destinations where these religious festivities are experienced in a very special way, and Huánuco is one of them. This place between the mountains and the Peruvian jungle has high mountains and is an opportunity to visit its tourist sites.

Do you dare to know a little bit of Huánuco? the portal And You What Plans? brings recommendations for sightseeing and being able to take pictures in order to have a future memory during Easter. Find out in the following note.

BOSQUE DE NEBLINA DE CARPISH

The fog constantly covers this area of great biodiversity, which links, in a certain way, the mountain range with the jungle of Peru. Here you can visit the Santa Carmen Waterfall, which is a wonder of 18 meters of fall, when you descend you can see the shape of a natural pool of water. You will also find the San Miguel Waterfall, with more than 100 meters of fall and abundant water flow. Around it you can see the primary forest of the high forest or Rupa Rupa. As well as the diversity of existing flora and fauna.

Finally, there is the Veil of the Nymphs. Starting from the town of Tambillo Chico, visitors go on a two-hour climb to reach the poza del amor, suitable for rock climbing. It is located in a gorge of hills so there are crystal clear streams that form waterfalls.

THE CITY OF HUÁNUCO

A city that houses temples, mansions and estates of various centuries. One of its great attractions is Kotosh, a mud temple that is more than 4,000 years old. The main thing is to take a walk around the Plaza de Armas where you will find green areas and a pool in the center, perfect place to take a break.

If you are looking to continue the religious festival, you can visit the city's cathedral, which was built in 1966 and contains a collection of canvases from the Cusqueña School and a baroque wood carving of the Lord of Burgos, King and Patron of Huánuco.

If you are a museum lover, visit the Leoncio Prado Regional Museum, which has three representative rooms that are: Kotosh Shillaqoto, regional and local manors, and Leoncio Prado room. You can even walk around the Calicanto Bridge, which is four blocks from the main square and is on the Huallaga River. Made on two columns ending in semicircular balconies, it was built in 1879 and connects the districts of Huánuco and Amarilis.

You will also find the Monumental Archaeological Site of Kotosh and its exhibition hall, a complex that is more than 4,000 years old. In the place, the Temple of the Crossed Hands stands out: two pairs of sculptures in high relief, with crossed arms, worked in raw clay. The tourist attraction lies in the high hierarchical level of the priestly caste of Kotosh and the religious ritual and pilgrimage representations.

Finally, you can visit the Shismay hacienda house (which has a garden) and the Churubamba History and Religious Art Exhibition Hall. There is an abundance of mummies, mostly children, that were found in the Papahuasi Archaeological Complex.

GRAU ARCHAEOLOGICAL COMPLEX

Here you will find the Monumental Archaeological Site of Garu, one of the most important anthropological centers in Alto Marañón. According to them, it would have been the political and administrative headquarters of the Yaros or Yarowilcas. The presence of housing, administrative, religious and defense center stands out. On the other hand, it is considered one of the most organized and populated settlements of the pre-Inca period.

THE UNION-TWO OF MAY

As you know, it is part of Inca history, which is reflected in an impressive archaeological monument. In addition, it has thermal waters with medicinal properties. There you will find Huánuco Pampa Monumental Archaeological Site, also known as Huánuco Marka or Huánuco Viejo. The place highlights are the Ushno, the Inca Wasi, the Bath of the Inca, the Palace of the Three Gates and the Unfinished Temple.

According to information from Y Tú Qué Planes, its construction would have begun in 1460 and interrupted in 1539 by the arrival of the Spaniards.

VISITA TOMAYQUICHUA

If you are a fan of writings and series that reflect Peruvian history, this place will be familiar to you since it is where La Perricholi, the character of the viceregal era and lover of Viceroy Amat and Juniet, lived. Here you can find his house, built in 1739, where a small wardrobe is kept in the master bedroom and furniture of the time.

