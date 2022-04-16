“Ben-Hur”, “The Passion of Christ” and more Easter classics to enjoy on streaming

“The Passion of Christ” recreates the passion of Jesus that was recounted in the Gospels. (Icon Productions)

Holy Week would not be complete without its own marathon of films that brought to the big screen the greatest stories of the Catholic religion that were ever set in the time of the Roman Empire. From the unforgettable classic Ben-Hur to the stark plot of The Passion of Christ directed by Mel Gibson, check out this list of titles that you can watch through digital platforms.

La pasión de Cristo

Actor-director Mel Gibson was behind this Christian drama film that was released in 2004. Starring Jim Caviezel in the role of Jesus of Nazareth and Maia Morgenstern as the Virgin Mary, the film production portrays the passion of Jesus, according to the canonical Gospels. The plot is divided into prayer and agony in the Garden of Olives, the scourging of Jesus, the crowning of thorns, Jesus carrying the cross to Calvary, the crucifixion and death of Jesus and, finally, the resurrection of Jesus on the third day of his death. Available on Star+.

Ben-Hur

More than half a century has passed and television continues to broadcast this film in its special programming these days. Now, the story starring Charlton Heston can also be enjoyed at any time via streaming: “A member of the Jewish nobility living in Jerusalem, Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston) lives a religious and peaceful life. One day, he opposes the tyrannical occupation of Judea by Rome.” It can be seen in the HBO Max catalog.

Espartaco

Based on the events of 73 BC, Kirk Douglas gives life to the slave turned gladiator who became the symbol of a rebellion against the Roman Empire. The 1960 film was directed by Stanley Kubrick and was based on the novel of the same name written by Howard Fast. In addition to the protagonist, other classic American film stars such as Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, John Gavin, Charles Laughton, Peter Ustinov, Herbert Lom, Woody Strode and Tony Curtis also performed. To enjoy on HBO Max.

La vida de Brian

In 1979, the English comedy group known as Monty Python released their third film proposal, which tells the story of a Jew who was born on the same day as Jesus and, during the days of his adulthood, is confused by him on multiple occasions. This satire became one of the most successful titles of its time due to its comedy and parody scenes, as well as the original songs that delighted the audience. On Netflix.

The Ten Commandments

Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter, Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo, Debra Paget and more actors from the golden age of American cinema star in this religious film that recreates a passage from the Exodus in the Bible. According to history, it would have been written by Moses, an Egyptian prince who frees his people from enslavement and later receives the Ten Commandments from God. “The life of Moses, once honored by the house of Pharaoh, who turned his back on a life of privilege to lead his people to freedom,” says the official synopsis. It's available to watch on Prime Video.

