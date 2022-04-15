Retired colonel runs over and leaves 80-year-old woman with broken bones: “I was drunk”, report relatives

Early on Good Friday, they reported from the district of Surco that a retired PNP colonel, identified as Manuel Alejandro Bezada Pérez, he ran over, while apparently drunk, María Luisa Jacobo Almeyda, an 80-year-old woman who sold fruit in the Santa Isabel Passage.

According to witnesses, passers-by in the area had to forcibly stop Bezada Pérez, who tried to escape after getting on the sidewalk and invested the octogenarian with her vehicle at 8 a.m.

“My grandmother was on the sidewalk selling her fruits. The policeman just grabbed her. There were more people, but they all ran. As she is older, she has not been able to escape,” Milagros Torres Yataco told Infobae.

Jacobo Almeyda's relatives reported that, having belonged to the Peruvian National Police, they would be covering for the colonel in retirement, since, since the accident, they have not been able to formalize the complaint in the Surco Commissioner.

At the moment, Manuel Alejandro Bezada, who tested positive for the ethyl dosage and, in addition, was driving with the expired SOAT since 2012 , is in detention, however, the relatives of the victim considered that they are only trying to hide it until the grams of alcohol in her blood are reduced.

“Half an hour after the hit, a policeman arrived to take the colonel's car. So far he's in custody, but he can't find the police report. In the ethyl dosage it has 1.24. The problem we have is that we cannot file the complaint, they have told us that it will only be possible to do it on Monday,” he said. “The cops informed us that the SOAT has expired years ago,” he added.

THEY WON'T OPERATE ON HER

The situation of Jacobo Almeyda is serious. He is in Casimiro Ulloa Hospital with a broken leg and ribs. “He has hit his back and spine, his ankle is fractured and his leg is in a cast,” said his granddaughter.

Despite her condition, the old woman received medical discharge due to the lack of beds. The hospital also informed her relatives that they will not be able to operate on the octogenarian due to lack of medical personnel as a result of the Easter holidays, so she will have to return to the hospital next week.

“They have already discharged him, because they don't have beds. They have her in a passageway in all the cold and dust that comes in. They put her in a cast and gave her some pills, but she's sick. We don't know how we're going to move her because she's in a lot of pain,” she said.

“The people who work here have even told us that it can take up to 3 months to schedule the operation, while she suffers,” he said.

Finally, they urged the authorities to comply with their obligations and that the full weight of the law should fall on Manuel Alejandro Bezada Pérez. The family of María Luisa Jacobo Almeyda also expects that the person responsible for the accident will take charge of their actions and respond financially with the corresponding expenses.

“We ask that they take her to another place for better care. To a clinic or establishment where they can help her. We don't know what to do in this situation, and my grandmother is the one who suffers from it,” he said.

