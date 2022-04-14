Video: Epa Colombia sang a wounded cry and confessed that she is very much in love with her new partner

For the followers of Daneidy Barrera Rojas, better known as Epa Colombia, their new relationship has progressed so quickly that on occasion he has mentioned the intention of starting a family and even marrying the woman who now steals all his attention. However, she has also been in the eye of critics as her best friend, Barbie, accused her of neglecting her business with hairdressing and keratin production because she was traveling.

“What is that? , is supporting the mother and son of that other,” Barbie wrote in the WhatsApp chat, to which Epa's ex-girlfriend, the footballer Diana Celis, responds: “Well, of course, if he doesn't let her work anymore and they spend her traveling. Nada Barbi, it hurts me to see all that because of what I still feel and what they are doing with it (Epa Colombia)”.

In addition, another of her colleagues pointed out that the businesswoman suffers from mental problems.

“One must have a very uneasy mind to think that everyone wants to rob one. And I'm going to give you some advice: go to a psychologist because the hallucinations you have are already very serious,” said Yampier Ortega, who also claimed to have been watched by escorts.

Despite the criticism of those closest to her about her mental condition and the possible emotional breakdown in the company of her new partner, Karol Samantha, neglecting her business, the businesswoman appeared on April 13 through her 'InstaStories' claiming that she is very much in love with the young woman.

“Come on friend, so nice to get married, love is so beautiful and I really feel very in love... for my little thing, for you little thing, I love you little thing”, while I sang the song 'You arrived tú' by Adriana Lucía.

Here is the full content of Epa Colombia :

The businesswoman sang a song by Adriana Lucia and sang it with a wounded cry

Reactions to the publication of Daneidy Barrera Rojas soon appeared as entertainment portals such as' Rechismes' were responsible for spreading the content in which the businesswoman expressed all her love for Karol Samantha. With more than 91,000 views that exceed 2,400 likes by Internet users.

In addition, more than 300 comments have indicated that they are against this new relationship of the entrepreneur and others only hope that she finally feels a head.

“And to think that she is in love alone”; “I give that relationship 6 months at most”; “I think that Epa cannot be alone, she is emotionally dependent”; “it is incredible how she falls in love quickly”; “I think that the day Epa Colombia sees Diana with someone else she dies”; “this is the one that is going to bankrupt her and the good thing is that the other will not be there to help it emerge”, among others.

The first rumors of a relationship between Epa Colombia and Karol Samantha emerged on social media on February 18 when shortly after his relationship with Diana Celis ended, he confirmed through his social networks that he felt “something crazy”.

He added: “I don't like to be hiding, because between heaven and earth nothing is hidden. Seriously, I never thought of feeling what I feel, it's crazy. I feel like I deserve to be happy, after so many things in my life I deserve to give myself a chance.”

