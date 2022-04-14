The decline in cases of covid-19 continues in Colombia this April 14

Una familia protegida con tapabocas camina en Bogotá (Colombia), en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

The Ministry of Health reported on April 14, 2022 that there are 264 new cases of covid-19 in Colombia. In the last 24 hours, 21,949 tests were processed, of which 7,963 are PCR and 13,986 are antigens.

The report also noted that four Colombians died of the disease on the last day. In this way, the country reaches a total of 139,670 deaths due to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

By aggregating all the figures, Colombia reached a total of 6,086,233 infections, of which 3,388 are active cases and 5,919,385 correspond to positive cases that have already managed to overcome the disease.

There are 167 conglomerates in the country. The territories are: Antioquia, Arauca, Atlántico, Barranquilla, Bogota, Boyaca, Caldas, Caqueta, Casanare, Cesar, Choco, Cordoba, Cundinamarca, Guainia Guaviare, Huila, La Guajira, Putumayo, Quindio, Risaralda, Sucre, Valle del Cauca, Vaupés.

This is how vaccination is going in the country

The most recent report from the Ministry of Health also indicates that as of 11:59 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, a total of 81,874,940 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 had already been applied in Colombia.

According to the same report, the number of Colombians with the complete vaccination schedule, that is, those who have already received the two doses of the biological, currently amounts to 28,763,684 people, while 6,391,766 people have been immunized with single doses. Likewise, 10,973,215 booster doses have been applied.

Similarly, during the last day, a total of 84,622 vaccines were applied, of which 22,543 were for the second injection, while another 3,232 were single-dose.

During Holy Week, it is expected that in Colombia 8,326,792 vehicles will travel along the country's main road corridors, 2,658,493 citizens will travel on interdepartmental buses and 1,983,950 tourists will be transported by air. Of those millions of people, a large percentage prefer to vacation in places with a warm climate, where the sun is stronger and, due to the type of clothing, the skin is more exposed.

Prolonged, unprotected exposure to the sun's rays, whether for recreational or occupational reasons, increases the likelihood of developing skin cancer and other diseases. With this in mind, the Ministry of Health recalled some preventive measures against the emergence of climate variability that the country is going through.

Here are some of the recommendations given by MinSalud to care for the skin and avoid sunburn or cancer:

- Avoid direct exposure to the sun, especially between 9 am and 4 pm, because this is the period during which solar radiation is most intense.

- Constantly hydrate, preferably consume water.

- Wear clothing that protects the arms and legs, as well as the neck and ears, namely long-sleeved clothing, long pants and wide-brimmed hat.

- If the day is very hot and you prefer to wear sleeveless clothing, apply enough sunscreen on exposed areas and repellent if you are in an area with mosquitoes, use umbrellas and shade offered by trees, houses or buildings to protect from the sun.

- Use sunglasses that have filters that block ultraviolet rays.

- Use sunscreen with an SPF greater than 30, keep in mind that the sunscreen is most effective if you apply it half an hour before exposure to the sun and reapply it every four

In addition to the care that must be taken with the skin, the authorities recalled that it is important to ensure that you take full care of yourself. In this regard, recommendations were issued to prevent the spread of covid-19 and diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and food. In addition, citizens, national and local officials and transit personnel have been urged to take measures to prevent road accidents.

