Authorities deal two blows to crime in the capital of the Republic

Authorities in the capital of the republic reported two blows to crime in the city. The first was pointed out in the north of Bogotá, where they captured a 26-year-old man who intended to flee with the product of the theft of a cell phone store.

According to the Bogotá Metropolitan Police Inspection Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Darío Peña, the capture of the subject was thanks to a thorough inspection carried out by the uniformed: “In response to the citizens' call for a theft of a commercial premises on 122nd Street with the 15th neighborhood of Unicentro, the sector quadrant reaches the warehouse where doors and windows are apparently not violated, but they carry out a thorough inspection throughout the block and on the roofs of the houses, finding a man with a briefcase hidden on the roofs”.

He also indicated that the captured subject was surprised with the loot with which he intended to escape: “The subject had in his possession 26 cell phones and different accessories valued at more than $140 million pesos, which he had stolen them from the warehouse as evidenced by the security cameras.”

The second incident reported by the authorities occurred in the town of Teusaquillo, where they surprised four criminals when they illegally held the driver who was the victim of theft. The commander of the Teusaquillo Police Station, Colonel Sandra Lancheros reported:

“At the time of the search, one of them stated that he was being held against his will by the other occupants and that his truck had also been stolen, so these four subjects are immediately captured,” Colonel Lancheros concluded.

Regarding the mode of theft, Colonel Lancheros said: “It was possible to establish that the criminals had approached the driver of the truck on 80th Street by a false policeman, from there they put the victim into a private vehicle, where they took away her belongings”, she concluded that they later managed to find the truck abandoned in the town of San Cristóbal.

The joint work between different authorities in Bogotá led to the capture of several criminals belonging to different criminal structures, who stalked through theft and sale of hallucinogens to different sectors of the capital and the municipality of Soacha. In this case, the Attorney General's Office, through the collaborative support of the National Police, dismantled four criminal gangs operating in various parts of the city.

Regarding these operations, the judiciary pointed out: “The Attorney General's Office, through the Bogotá Sectional Directorate, and in a joint and sustained investigative work with the National Police hit for three weeks the criminal networks involved in two of the crimes that most affect citizen security: theft in all its forms and local drug trafficking.”

So far in 2022, severe blows have been accentuated against criminal groups operating in the city, as they have perpetuated acts that directly affect both passers-by and traders, regarding these disarticulations, the Prosecutor's Office states: “10 gangs linked to robberies of people, homes and commercial establishments; and the sale of illicit substances in retail, were affected so far this year. 48 persons were caught linked to various crimes.” .

