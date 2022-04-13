Uruguay is among the top 25 countries in terms of safety and security

View of Plaza Independencia (Independence Square) in Montevideo downtown, Uruguay. Images taken outdoors, daylight. Digital composite, several images stitched together.

Uruguay entered the ranking of the top 40 citizens in the world, according to a list drawn up by CS Global Partners, the English marketing and advisory company, which also specializes in residency and citizenship solutions by investment.

The firm generates the World Citizenship Report, which rates 187 countries around the world. The satisfaction, attractiveness and quality of life standards reported when living in them are taken into account, according to Nueva Majoridad Uruguay, a study center dedicated to sociopolitical study and analysis.

This is how Uruguay reached 72.3 points, as did countries like Romania, and reached number 39 averaging all categories. Within Latin American countries, it came in second place, after Chile which scored 75.1 points. The latter ranked 33rd in the global ranking.

Scores are calculated based on five characteristics: safety and security, economic opportunity, quality of life, global mobility and financial freedom. In that sense, although Uruguay ranks in the top 50 down, where it has the most points is in the “security and protection” pillar. There, it ranked 25th worldwide and is the first in Latin America.

Specifically within “safety and security”, the capacity that each country offers in these parameters is measured, both at the individual level of each citizen and in situations of general conflict. With a score of 81.9, Uruguay came in 25th place and first in its continent.

Above Uruguay was San Marino, with 82.4 points and, below, Monaco, with 81.8. At the same time, the next Latin American country to appear in the ranking is Costa Rica, in 30th place with 78.5 points and Chile, in the 41st place with 74.8 points. The first, worldwide, is Iceland with 96.2 points.

As for “economic opportunity”, Uruguay reached 63.5 points, appearing in 47th place. This feature assesses each country's ability to extend wealth, material comfort and other benefits, one of the keys to a strong economy, to all its citizens.

Regionally, the “Switzerland of America” is the third most attractive country in this area. Before him are Chile, in 27th place with 70.5 points, and Mexico, in 42nd place with 64.9 points. Globally, the highest score was Singapore, with 84.8 points.

With regard to quality of life, it is one of the worst scores that Uruguay has. The firm measures and calculates the capacity of a country to provide its citizens with a high quality of life in what is physical, economic, cultural, social and educational.

En movilidad global, que mide la cantidad de países a los que los ciudadanos pueden acceder sin necesidad de una visa, Uruguay logró el puesto número 29 a nivel mundial. Foto: Punta del Este, la ciudad que atrae más turistas en el país (EFE/Federico Anfitti) EFE

In this category, the country scored 73.6 points, ranking 53rd. It is surrounded by Montenegro, with 73.8 points and Kazakhstan, with 73.1 points. At the Latin American level, it is ranked number four, below Chile, with 77.7 points, Argentina, with 78.8 points, and Costa Rica, with 73.9 points. For its part, Switzerland took first place in the world with 92 points.

Global mobility measures the number of countries that citizens can access without the need for a visa. This category is the second in which Uruguay achieved the best score in the world. With 72.9 points, he was in 29th place between Mexico, with 74.6, and Mauricio, with 72.6.

Globally, the country with the best travel access to other nations is Japan, which scored 91.4 points. Among Latin American companies, above Uruguay, are Chile, with 82.6, Argentina with 78.8 and Brazil with 76.3.

Finally, in terms of financial freedom, Uruguay scored 66.3 points, which would be its lowest score in all categories. It appears, worldwide, in 36th place. This takes into account the ability of each country to provide a favorable and stable regulatory framework for the registration and performance of businesses and the holding of personal and commercial assets.

Uruguay is thus the second Latin American in this category, behind Chile, which has the 27th place worldwide with 69.8 points. New Zealand has the best financial freedom in the world, with 87.4 points.

KEEP READING: