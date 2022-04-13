Fiorella Cayo: Who is Miguel Labarthe and why did they end after 2 years of marriage?

The break between Fiorella Cayo and Miguel Labarthe has left locals and strangers more than surprised. Although they were not a media couple or appeared on television, both did not fail to show their love on social networks.

However, on April 12, Stephanie Cayo's older sister confessed that her marriage to Miguel Labarthe would have come to an end and in statements to the press revealed that the difference between their personal values ended up distancing them.

“I think there has been a divergence of the integrity of values. One can forgive some things in the spirit of trying to see things not so white, not so black. But finally there are things that go against your essence, you have to say so far no more. We were not aligned in the same values,” said the actress for the cameras of America Today during the red carpet of the film 'Don't tell me spinster 2'.

WHO IS MIGUEL LABARTHE?

Fiorella Cayo and Miguel Labarthe were married on December 1, 2019 in Tarapoto in the Sauce district in the company of their family and close friends. Since then, the eyes of the media have been vigilant for any problems between them.

Very little is known about Miguel Labarthe. As can be seen on her social networks, the husband of the Peruvian actress and dancer has extensive experience in Marketing and has been Purchasing Manager for companies such as Saga Falabella. He would currently be working for the Oechsle brand.

Likewise, on his official Instagram account, he has more than 10,000 followers and remains active, as he does not hesitate to share photographs and videos of his various trips around the world such as to China, France, Italy, the United States, among other countries.

It even shows that he remains in good physical condition, since he posts pictures of his body while on the beach and doing the sports he likes the most. What he also made clear was his love for Fiorella Cayo, since he kept posting romantic snapshots with her constantly.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SEPARATED?

When Fiorella Cayo was asked about when they had ended their relationship, she had no problem responding that the breakup is recent. In addition, she clarified that she still regards her husband as a great person, even though they did not agree on several things during their marriage.

“Not recently and I wish him well, he is a great person. But we weren't aligned on the same values. There are people who last for many years in a marriage because, suddenly, they have no other way out and we do,” the member of the Cayo family told the morning magazine of América Televisión.

