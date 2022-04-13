Accidents on the roads and congestion in the terminals: this is how the Exodus plan for Holy Week began in Antioquia

As usual, the people of Medellin have already started to leave their homes to enjoy Holy Week in other municipalities of Antioquia. Along these lines, since the night of this Tuesday, April 12, there began to be recorded transitions, accidents on the roads and other inconveniences that have already been recorded on social networks.

Everything is part of the Exodus plan that the entire Antioquia department will live through. For example, on Tuesday night there were large lines of cars, motorcycles and buses on the road leading to the La Iguana ravine, which connects with the west of that territory.

What's more, that vehicular traffic generated two accidents involving motorcyclists who had invaded alternate lanes and collided with cars traveling on the road, according to the local press.

Another problem faced by the citizens of Antioquia is that, when they arrived at the transport terminals in Medellín, they found that there were no tickets to move to other sectors of the national territory.

Along these lines, it became known that several paisas could only access the purchase of tickets until the morning of this Wednesday, April 13. The routes that, according to passengers and some of the transport companies have been scarce in recent hours, are those that will allow them to go to Uramita, Dabeiba, Buriticá, Carepa, Apartadó, Chigorodó, Turbo and Necoclí.

The authorities assured that they are working to solve these problems and ensure that citizens can go to their destinations during the major week. In fact, the Union of Utrans Transporters reported that the passages were over due to the damage that the roads of that department have suffered during the last few days.

However, the Traffic Police in Antioquia assures that several of the department's road axes are already being intervened to ensure the mobility of citizens. “On these axes, which mark the main routes of connection with the other departments and capitals, there were only effects on the roads to Bogotá, Quibdó and Urabá,” Colonel Fabio Enrique Sierra, chief of the Transport and Traffic Section of Antioquia, told the local press.

On the other hand, Colonel Sierra urged drivers to plan their trips in advance, avoid speeding and not perform “dangerous maneuvers” while on their way to their destinations so as not to cause road accidents.

In fact, due to the state of the roads, according to the Antioquia newspaper El Colombiano, the price of land tickets has increased by up to 35%, which has caused damage to the number of buses that leave and enter the terminals of the territory of Medellin.

The situation has generated so much discomfort that several carriers have had to resort to other methods of transporting people, such as hiring vans, buses and other vehicles to take people to their destinations.

The Government of Antioquia expects that during this Holy Week some 310,000 passengers will travel on the roads of the department. In fact, the Department of Infrastructure of the departmental administration reported some of the road sections that have been affected by winter and rains that have hit the department recently.

-Via Heliconia - Seville - Ebéjico:

-Via Ebejico - La Miserenga

-In the East, the Granada - El Choco - San Carlos highway

-In the Aburrá Valley, via Santa Elena

-Via San Pedro de los Milagros, which in the Pajarito sector

KEEP READING: