Quirino Ordaz arrived at the Mexican embassy in Spain despite PRI grudges

Quirino Ordaz Coppel finally settled in the Spanish embassy in Mexico, following a turbulent journey that led to the expulsion of his former party, the Institutional Revolutionary ( PRI), for which he had been active since 1985.

It should be recalled that the former governor of Sinaloa was proposed by the president himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO): an action that within Mexican politics is listed as an award, withdrawal or a type of marginalization of internal public life for former civil servants.

However, this generated a strong controversy in the tricolor party - and in the Va por México alliance - for considering the appointment as a move by Andrés Manuel to “dismantle the opposition.”

For his part, Ordaz Coppel always defended that his appointment did not imply party interests, rather, he said, it is a distinction for Sinaloa citizens and their own person; not before acknowledging and thanking the PRI for the opportunities it offered him in his political career.

Even López Obrador came out in defense of Ordaz and urged the opposition not to take badly the incorporation of its members into the Federal Government, because, he commented, this is not implies renouncing ideals: “He is not going to represent a party, he is not going to give up his membership (...) we are not asking him as a condition that he renounces his freedoms, that is immoral”.

Quirino Ordaz Coppel aseguró que su nombramiento no implicaba intereses políticos. (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

Even with the position of the Mexican ambassador to Spain and the Chief Executive, Alejandro Alito Moreno, the PRI national leader, declared that the bench did not authorize Quirino's invitation, so if he accepted the invitation and was ratified, he would be kicked out of the party.

Despite the warning, the Senate of the Republic ratified the former PRI with a majority of 73 votes in favor, 20 against and 12 abstentions, on 8 March.

Thus, the National Commission for Party Justice of the PRI approved by a majority vote the expulsion of Ordaz Coppel on charges of having committed “serious acts of indiscipline” against the rules of the National Political Council.

"Ya llegamos a instalarnos en la Embajada. Saludos y que tengan una buena semana, a descansar para iniciar trabajando desde el primer día", escribió el diplomático. (Foto: Twitter @EmbaMexEsp)

In this way, on April 11, the diplomatic unit confirmed the arrival of the person entrusted to reinforce the broken Mexico-Spain relationship that López himself Obrador has cracked with his constant attacks on the European nation.

This is because the Chief Executive has not shaken his hand for criticizing the country that is listed as his second trading partner of the European Union (EU), such as reproaches for the conquest of 1521 or for the “corrupt” operation of energy companies in Aztec territory during previous six-year periods.

But none of these have created as much roar as AMLO's suggestion to “pause” the bilateral link, so that “they don't see us as a land of conquest”. Although, it should be noted, this was clarified shortly after the understanding of a possible break with Spain, noting that his proposal stemmed from the irregularities perpetrated by his companies in Mexico.

“That we are no longer thinking that Mexico is going to be looted with impunity. (...) It's not phobia or xenophobia, it's that we have to respect each other and the same in political management,” he said in his morning on February 10.

KEEP READING: