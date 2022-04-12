Martha Higareda denied Lewis Howes' infidelity towards Yanet Garcia: “We spent months getting to know each other”

Martha Higareda and Lewis Howes have proven to have a strong romantic relationship despite the various rumors that have emerged since they were together.

Something that has haunted them since the beginning are the rumors that the former professional football player left his ex-partner, Yanet García, for the actress of I introduce you to Laura, all in the middle of infidelity.

The controversy gained strength when Yanet said that when he finished with Lewis after two weeks he was already in Tulum with Martha. To which the protagonist of Amarte Duele did not remain silent and sentenced during an old interview in Venga la Alegría that her romance with the athlete did not had emerged that way.

“It's very sad that I put it that way because that's obviously not true. Lewis is a very integral person and every time he has a relationship, he stays with that person and with that relationship [...] I find it very strange that she tells that story because, so I can say it with all her lyrics: It's a lie”, he declared at the time.

La versión de Yanet fue desmentida (Foto: @marthahigareda, @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram)

It was from her Instagram account that the actress opened her heart and shared that before entering into a romantic relationship with her current partner, they first decided to spend time together and get to know each other.

“Since our first “Hello, very happy” @lewishowes and I spent months getting to know each other as friends to find out if we shared the same values, vision and lifestyle. This alignment becomes a big part of the foundation of our relationship,” he began.

In the shared images she can be seen very much in love with Lewis, while they share good times together.

Martha Higareda aseguró que tienen meses de conocerse (Foto IG @lewishowes)

“My parents always told me, take your time to get to know the person as a friend and normally I wouldn't listen. Sometimes we fall in love without asking ourselves the big questions, letting ourselves be carried away by the chemistry of the beginning. Then when you discover that you are not in alignment, you start to want to “work” on the relationship to “tie”, to make it work. Or when the red alerts start to come out, you ignore them because you are chemically linked to the person,” he added.

In this regard, Higareda said that one of the first steps they took together was aimed at understanding whether their education and ways of seeing life were in tune.

“Since that June of last year, Lewis and I decided to explore a less traveled path, that of taking months to get to know each other and talk about these questions. Values, Vision and Lifestyles. Open. Vulnerable Before starting a love relationship, we met as when you meet a great friend with whom you feel chemistry but don't let yourself be carried away by it, rather consciously you observe the other with curiosity and take it as it is, to see if it aligns with you and vice versa,” he said.

Martha Higareda estrenó nuevo romance (Foto IG @marthahigaredaoficial)

Finally, he added that he did not agree with the people who entered into a relationship and wanted to change the way other people were.

“Because forcing or wanting to change the other person, as my therapist @nildachiaraviglio says “is very aggressive” Who of you are in a relationship where friendship is the basis and where this friendship makes things flow easily? Who among you votes to ask yourself these questions before starting a relationship?” , he concluded.

Given this, the reactions were not long in coming and Lewis sent a short, but strong message to the artist.

“I am so grateful for you and for how we started our relationship, love,” he wrote.

