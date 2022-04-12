María Pía Copello says that Peter Fajardo wrote to her asking her to appear in Esto es Guerra after fighting

María Pia Copello continues to face the producer of Esto es Guerra, Peter Fajardo. As you remember, it all started when the host complained live that in recent weeks they are not giving her the tone of the program and that they are leaving her on the side since he had an argument with the head of the reality show.

Since that date he has not spoken to her and is not invited to any meeting, and he also clarified that he does not know the reasons why he is upset with her. That is why, rumors of a possible resignation on the part of the presenter began to emerge.

However, on April 11, María Pia Copello surprised to reveal that it was the producer who called her on the phone so that she does not leave the reality show and continue working alongside her. This occurred during the classic clashes that have been experienced every day between her and her partner Johanna San Miguel.

“Anything I want to complain I have to do to the cameras, because no one here gives me a ball. I complain to the producer and he doesn't care. I don't know who to turn to anymore,” the influencer began saying causing the indignation of her driving duo, because she says she plays the 'victim'.

Also, after seeing a report where Peter Fajardo pointed out that he did not really know María Pia Copello and reaffirmed that he was fighting with her, the interpreter of 'Like' and 'Dancing Alone' laughingly revealed that she is on the show this Monday at the request of the producer.

“If I showed up today (April 11) here it is because he (Peter) wrote to me, because if he hadn't written to me on Friday, I wouldn't be here,” said the also children's entertainer asking for his cell phone to show the history of calls and conversations that would corroborate her version.

It should be noted that the comedic actress commented at one time that Fajardo was not happy with María Pia because she did not listen to any of the orders she gave him, causing them to be distanced to date.

Remember that both have shown a strong amical relationship, since in recent years, the two have shared their birthdays together and have sometimes been seen enjoying moments with other friends.

María Pia Copello says that Peter Fajardo wrote to her asking her to appear on EEG after fighting. VIDEO: America TV

KEEP READING