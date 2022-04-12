Apple: news we know about the next update for iPhone

ILUSTRACIÓN - Los fallos de seguridad en la versión 14.3 del sistema operativo iOS ya son aprovechados por los piratas informáticos. Foto: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa

News arrives at Apple. And it is that the latest update of the iPhone operating system called iOS 16, will include a renewal of notifications and a wide variety of new functions in the area of health.

This was announced by Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg. T he specialist assured that the company will present a preview of the modifications of iOS 16 in the framework of its World Conference of Developers (WWDC), which will be held from 6 to 10 in june.

In addition to sharing what's new in iOS 16, other important software updates will also be released for its major devices, such as those for watchOS 9, macOS 13 and tvOS16.

On this occasion, the computer giant will make available to developers new updates to its activity and health tracking functions for the iPhone's native operating system, although there is no major change in its interface.

“I don't expect a complete redesign of the iOS interface, although not much has changed since iOS 7, (which was released) almost a decade ago,” Gurman said. Regarding the news of Apple's operating system ecosystem, he said that a new multitasking interface could soon be seen on iPadOS and that watchOS would also be able to obtain “important updates” in areas identical to those of iOS.

On the other hand, he mentioned that Apple could present at the event more details about its Mixed Reality (RM) headset, one of the most anticipated announcements. The internal name used in the company to refer to this project is Sidney.

The release of the viewer could occur during the iOS 16 cycle, which starts in June and reaches iOS 17 in autumn 2023. This conclusion is reached after analyzing this operating system and seeing evidence that points to the inclusion of this new gadget.

It is also possible that, beyond the advance payment, the company will organize a special event based on augmented and virtual reality, in a few months, to present such hardware in society.

At the same time, within the framework of WWDC, the company announce the new Macs that Apple intends to launch in the coming months. The manufacturer is working on the new models of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, as well as an updated mini Mac and a 24-inch iMac.

Like every year, at the Apple event there will be an opening ceremony (keynote) and then several specialized conferences. At the same time, this edition will add more learning laboratories, digital rooms to interact with attendees and more content will be available to attendees.

In addition to the online conference, the computer giant will host a special day for developers and students in Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote together.

The company will also support students who are taking their first steps in programming with the Swift Student Challenge competition.

This refers to Swift Playgrounds, an application for iPad and Mac that helps to learn Swift programming in a simple and interactive way.

For this year's challenge, students around the world are invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice, and they can submit their work until April 25.

Winners will receive exclusive WWDC22 apparel, a set of custom pins, and one year membership in the Apple Developer Program.

“WWDC22 invites developers around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the boundaries of what is possible. We love connecting with our developers and hope that all of our participants will be motivated by their experience,” said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of global developer relations and business and education marketing, in the company's release, announcing the event.

