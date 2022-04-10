Migration Colombia estimates that on the weekend of April 16, an average of more than 23,000 people could enter the country daily

Migration Colombia indicated that there will be more than 407,000 domestic and foreign travelers who, during this Easter season, will cross the emigration and immigration areas of the different international airports and other immigration checkpoints throughout the country.

The Colombian immigration authority has ordered a 16% increase in the number of Migration Officers nationwide and in the specific case of the Migration Control Post at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá city, which is where the largest number of travelers are expected to move, this increase will be close to 30%.

For his part, the Director General of Migration Colombia, Juan Francisco Espinosa Palacios, made a special appeal to international travelers with connections, as well as airlines, to schedule flights correctly, taking into account that they must be at least three hours in advance in the migration areas to avoid drawbacks.

He also stressed that “it is expected that, during this Easter season, about 25,000 minors will leave the country, many of them, without the company of one or both parents. Hence the importance of having at hand, in addition to the child's passport and the Civil Registry, the permit to leave the country, granted by the non-traveling parent, duly authenticated and in case the father is abroad, this permit must be processed, directly, at the nearest Colombian Consulate.”

One of the recommendations given by the entity is to fill out, prior to the flight, the CheckMig form, which is a mandatory travel requirement and can be found on the Migration Colombia website or in the different mobile app stores. CheckMig can be completed 72 hours before the trip and up to one hour before the trip.

As well as having a valid and valid passport at the time of carrying out the immigration control process. In the case of minors, in addition to the passport, the copy of the Civil Registry and, if required, the duly authenticated or apostilled minor's permit to leave the country.

They highlight that, if you are a Colombian citizen, over 12 years old, you use the Biomig system, which allows the immigration control process to be carried out in less than 20 seconds and is enabled in the cities of Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena and Barranquilla. Also, before you travel, remember to validate with the authorities of the country you are going to, the health requirements, as well as other regulations in force.

For those who will enter the country, it recommends that, if you are over 18 years of age, remember that you must present your vaccination card with the complete vaccination schedule. If you have not completed the scheme or did so less than 14 days ago, you must present a negative PCR test for Covid-19, carried out 72 hours before the trip or a negative antigen test, carried out 48 hours before the flight.

At the same time, download the Libertapp application, from Migration Colombia, from the Play Store or App Store and have another protection tool at hand when you travel, thanks to its panic button, which sends, in real time, your location and an alert to all national authorities.

According to the Group for Migration Studies and Statistics (GEME), during the Easter season, which began this Friday, April 8, and will run until April 17, more than 407,000 national and foreign travelers will enter and leave the country, of which more than 209,000 will be departing from the national territory and close to 198 thousand tickets.

On April 8, 9 and 10, the highest number of departures from the country is expected to be recorded, with a daily average of about 24,000 travelers. Faced with the influx of international travelers to the country, Migration Colombia estimates that on the weekend of April 16, an average of more than 23,000 people could be entering the country every day.

The favorite destinations for Colombians abroad during this Easter season will be the United States, Mexico, Panama, Spain and Ecuador. In the case of travelers from Venezuela, foreigners from the United States, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Spain are expected to arrive in the country during this Easter season.

According to Migration Colombia, the air migration control posts that will have the most passenger movements are the El Dorado international airport in Bogotá, with more than 234,000 passengers. The José María Córdova airport in Rionegro, with more than 42 thousand travelers. The Rafael Núñez airport in Cartagena with more than 25,000 passengers and the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón airport, which serves the city of Cali, with more than 24,000 passengers.

On land matters, the Rumichaca Migration Control Post in Ipiales, with more than 33,000 travelers, tops the list. It is followed by the Migration Control Post in the city of Cucuta with more than 14,000 travelers and the Migration Control Post with more than 7,000.

