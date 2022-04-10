Guido Bellido asks María del Carmen Alva to resign from the Presiding Officers of Congress

The commented embrace between congressmen María del Carmen Alva and Guido Bellido is already part of the past. The discrepancies between the ruling party and the opposition have been re-envisioned after the statements of the parliamentarian of Peru Libre in which he recommended that the head of the legislature step aside and “stop working for the Peruvians”. This is after one of the busiest weeks so far this year for both the Pedro Castillo government and the national representation.

The comment that would have generated Bellido's rejection would be Alva's mention of the president's resignation would be “the only way out” to end the crisis in which the country finds itself. “We know that there are no votes for vacancy, vacancy requires 87 votes, with the three left seats already blocking the possibility of vacancy. The only way out for now is resignation. The vice president should take over,” Alva said.

Given this, Guido Bellido called the Congressional Board of Directors a vacancy, which is led by the Congresswoman of Acción Popular. “It is inconceivable to have a 'vacant' Board of Directors in Congress, when it should guarantee the principle of impartiality because there is a majority that rejects vacancy and recognizes democratic victory,” wrote the Cusco parliamentarian from his Twitter account.

Guido Bellido pide a María del Carmen Alva renunciar a la Mesa directiva del Congreso

Lines later, Bellido suggested that Alva be the one to step aside. “I suggest you resign and stop working for Peruvians,” he added. For her part, the president of the Congress preferred not to speak out. It should be recalled that Congress has sent President Castillo a motion promoted by Congresswoman Roseelli Amuruz of Avanza Pais urging him to resign.

MORE REVIEWS

On Saturday afternoon, the president of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres, accused Congress of distorting the bill introduced by the Executive to eliminate IGV in some foods.” Upon receiving the autograph of the law, we noticed that Congress distorted the bill, by exonerating the thin back, goose, pheasant, guinea fowl, imported meat, milk condensed, lasagna, ravioli, among others, which are not part of the basic basket of the population with limited resources,” said Torres.

The addition of products that are not part of the basic family basket caused the rejection of the Executive and several close to it, including Guido Bellido. “Madam President of the Congress of the Republic, we urge greater judgment; we will not allow law and cheating to be done at the same time,” he wrote in another tweet.

Guido Bellido pide a María del Carmen Alva renunciar a la Mesa directiva del Congreso

Along with an image showing Alva surrounded by food such as meat, turkey, lasagna and desserts, Bellido accused parliament of promoting laws that violate the interests of most Peruvians. “You cannot impose laws against the country in the name of the basic family basket and justify it when we sow a time bomb,” he added in his publication.

According to Premier Torres, the law would generate “a budget budget of 3.2 billion soles that will not allow basic services, hospitals, schools, police stations, water and drainage projects, irrigation infrastructure, among others,” he said through his social networks.

According to economist Jorge Carrillo Acosta, this regulation approved by Congress would have a “total impact of S/500 million lower revenue during 2022″. Therefore, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) must be requested “to regulate the law within a maximum period of 15 calendar days”.

KEEP READING