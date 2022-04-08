This is how the 15th date of the BetPlay League will be played

TUNJA. Agosto 15 de 2021. Patriotas Boyacá y el Atlético se enfrentaron en juego válido por la fecha 5 de la Liga BetPlay II en el estadio La Libertad de la ciudad de Tunja. (Cortesía Dimayor)

With only six dates left until the end of the regular phase, Colombian professional football action will return this weekend with several interesting commitments between the leaders Millonarios and Atlético Nacional, teams that will maintain supremacy at this stage of the championship.

Millionarios will host their other backyard rival, Equidad Seguros; in their last match, the 'Ambassadors' lost the opportunity to increase the lead in the fight to climb positions in the current tournament. On the other hand, Equidad Seguros equalized in their previous match and barely scored a point.

The obligation is for Millonarios who comes with blood in his eye after losing to America de Cali 2-3, in addition, the 'Ambassadors' entered an irregular phase with 3 matches won and 1 lost.

Another outstanding match is the one that will be played at Atanasio Girardot between Atlético Nacional vs América de Cali in which the 'Red Devils' will seek to win points with their new strategist Alexandre Guimaraes; In Barranquilla, Deportivo Cali will seek to overcome Junior at the Metropolitano stadium.

Also noteworthy are the duels of coleros, Unión Magdalena against Patriotas, teams that seek not to descend while Envigado against Santa Fe seek to enter the home runs.





Schedule BetPlay League DIMAYOR I-2022

April 8

Millionaires vs Equity

Hora: 8:00 p.m.

Stadium: El Campin

Television: Win+

April 9

Deportes Tolima vs Golden Eagles

Hora: 4:05 p.m.

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

Television: Win/Win+

Union Magdalena vs Patriotas

Hora: 6:10 p.m.

Stadium: Sierra Nevada

Television: Win/Win+

Deportivo Cali vs Junior

Hora: 8:15 p.m.

Stadium: Deportivo Cal

Television: Win+

April 10th

Envigado vs Independiente Santa Fe

Hora: 3:00 p.m.

Stadium: Polideportivo Sur

Television: Win+

Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali

Hora: 5:30 p.m.

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Television: Win+

Alianza Petrolera vs Independiente Medellin

Hora: 7:35 p.m.

Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata

Television: Win+

April 11th

Jaguars vs Once Caldas

Hora: 5:30 p.m.

Stadium: Jaraguay

Television: Win/Win+

Sports Pasto vs Deportivo Pereira

Hora: 7:40 p.m.

Stadium: Departmental Libertad

Television: Win/Win+

April 12th

Atletico Bucaramanga vs Cortulua

Hora: 7:40 p.m.

Stadium: Alfonso Lopez

Television: Win/Win+

It should be noted that the first qualifiers for the next round are Atlético Nacional, Deportes Tolima and Millonarios.

In other news, it should be noted that this Friday, April 8, the draw will take place from 1:00 p.m. with a transmission of Win Sports+, to define the keys to the round of 16 of the Dimayor Betplay Cup where they are already seeded; Junior, Nacional, Millonarios, Tolima, Cali, Equidad, America and Medellin.

In the previous match of this competition, Independiente Santa Fe achieved the qualification to the round of 16 of the Dimayor Betplay Cup, defeating Deportivo Pasto, 4-0 on aggregate. The 'Volcanics' did not overcome the difficult task of winning in the capital of the republic to have a chance of advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

