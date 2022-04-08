Saray Narváez, she is the young woman who is still missing after falling into the Guatapé dam in Antioquia

Saray Narváez Granada is the name of one of the three young women who were allegedly involved in an accident on a jet ski in Guatape, Antioquia on April 6. There the emergency forces were present announcing that one of the women died, one disappeared and another was left alive, after they will find themselves without life jackets sailing in the reservoir.

The missing woman is still precisely Saray, who would be around 23 years old and would be a native of Medellin. So far little is known about the young woman, as there have been no broader reports from the authorities about her identity.

The firefighters and rescuers arrived in the area once they were told about the eventuality, immediately starting the search for the young paisa. As reported by the Administrative Department of Risk Management of Antioquia, DAGRAN, as of Thursday afternoon nearly 11 professional divers had already completed 8 dives looking for Saray, but without obtaining results.

“Operational entities continue to search for one of the young women who suffered an accident on a jet ski in the Guatapé reservoir. A team of 11 divers have made dives without any results”, commented from the entity.

On social networks you can read some desolate comments about the situation of the two women who were most affected by the accident. Meanwhile, support for firefighters in the region has joined the emergency department of other municipalities such as Rionegro and El Peñón, including the Medellín firefighters.

Two days after the accident occurred, the authorities do not find Saray's whereabouts and have determined that in the area where the search is being carried out the depth of the reservoir would reach up to 25 meters.

The accident occurred at noon on Wednesday at the height of the Palestine trail in El Peñol, while they tried to take a cap that one of their friends dropped in the water, which in the possible movement they made to the motorcycle it turned over causing the women to fall into the reservoir.

Two of them were reportedly unable to swim, while the survivor, in addition to saving her life by knowing how to swim, rescued the body of one of her friends. This was reported by the commander of the fire brigade of El Peñol María Vergara.

It is unknown who owns the motorcycle on which the events were presented and why the three young women decided to carry out such a risky maneuver without life jackets. A next report from the emergency forces is expected this Friday to find out if Saray Narváez's whereabouts could be found.

