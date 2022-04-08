Millionarios must beat La Equidad this Friday if he wants to secure a place in the next phase of the Colombian championship

BOGOTÁ. 26 de febrero de 2022. Millonarios enfrentó a Cortuluá en el estadio El Campín, en juego válido por la novena fecha de la Liga BetPlay I-2022. (Cortesía Dimayor)

With the defeat last day, Millonarios lost the top of the tournament that now belongs to Atlético Nacional after his victory against Patriotas as a visitor. Meanwhile La Equidad equalized its previous match against Deportivo Cali with a score of 0-0. The Blues and the Green Capital will meet this Friday 8th at 8:00 in the evening. The match corresponding to the 15th date of the 2022 Betplay League will be played at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium.

Millonarios does not want to regret another fall: 2 to 3 ended their match against America de Cali. In the previous four days, his results were varied: he has won three matches and lost the one mentioned to the green team. For its part, La Equidad in the last matches it played won a victory and three draws.

The last five times they met in the tournament had every possible outcome. The home team accumulated two wins, the same amount for the team that will act as a visitor. In just one match they finished evenly on the scoreboard.

Millonarios FC is in third place and has 29 points (9 PG - 2 PE - 3 PP), so a win would ensure his participation in the championship final home run. While La Equidad added 19 units and is in tenth place in the tournament (4 PG - 7 PE - 3 PP) so it starts to exhaust the margin of losses to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Sports Tolima-Golden Eagles

Day: 09/04

Time: 16:05

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium

Transmission: Win/Win+

Union Magdalena-Patriotas Boyaca

Day: 09/04

Time: 18:10

Stadium: Sierra Nevada Stadium

Transmission: Win/Win+

Cali-Junior

Day: 09/04

Time: 20:15

Stadium: Cali Sports Stadium

Transmission: Win+

Envigado-Independent Santa Fe

Day: 10/04

Time: 15:00

Stadium: Polideportivo Sur Stadium

Transmission: Win+

Atletico National-America de Cali

Day: 10/04

Time: 17:30

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot Stadium

Transmission: Win+

Oil-Independent Alliance Medellin

Day: 10/04 Time: 19:35

Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata Stadium

Transmission: Win+

Jaguars from Cordoba-Once Caldas

Day: 11/04

Time: 17:30

Stadium: Jaraguay de Monteria Football Stadium

Transmission: Win/Win+

Sports Pasto-Deportivo Pereira

Day: 11/04

Time: 19:40

Stadium: Departmental Libertad Stadium

Transmission: Win/Win+

Atletico Bucaramanga-Cortulua

Day: 12/04

Time: 19:40

Stadium: Alfonso Lopez Stadium

Transmission: Win/Win+

