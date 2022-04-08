AMLO lawyer recalled the lawlessness at 17 years old: “The people ended up proving him right”

MEXICO, D.F., 07ABRIl2005.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, jefe de gobierno, se presentó ante el pleno de la Cámara de Diputados que se erigió en Jurado de Procedencia, para decidir si se le retira el desafuero, en el caso de desacato a una orden judicial en el caso del predio del Encino. FOTO: Germán Romero/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Seventeen years have passed since Congress decided to withdraw the chief of government of the Federal District, the perredist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from the contempt of a court decision.

Many politicians who then and now remain close to the President of the Republic, published their messages of support and remembrance for the now standard-bearer of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

Horacio Duarte, head of Mexico's National Customs Agency, was serving in 2005 as a federal deputy when Congress decided to take Andrés Manuel López Obrador into lawlessness, and he was his lawyer during that time.

Duarte was also the president of the Congressional Instructing Section, made up of four deputies, where the desafuero proposal arrived earlier than anywhere else. The vote remained in the hands of two PRI deputies, one PAN and who wrote the thread.

(FOTO: Eunice Adorno/CUARTOSCURO) Eunice Adorno | Eunice Adorno

For this reason, 17 years after the process, he wrote a thread on Twitter with the most important memoirs, photographs, videos and events that he still has frescoes in his memory since then.

First, he emphasized, this is a day that “should be remembered as the day where one of the most spectacular political blunders of Mexican politics was consummated.”

Later, he added that he was always certain, from his role as the legal defender of the then head of government of Mexico City, that “he would only be a step forward for the vindication of the transformation we are experiencing today.”

In addition, they were clear that it was a symbolic process, since there was no legal argument that could attack the Tabasqueño, López Obrador.

Horacio Duarte Olivares recordó el desafuero de AMLO como un parteaguas en la historia de México (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

In this context, Duarte assured that this process was promoted by the then heads of the PRI and PAN faction in the Congress of the Union, as well as by Minister Mariano Azuela, the 360 deputies who voted to eliminate the jurisdiction and “the business mafias”, who, he added, “would later participate in the 2006 electoral fraud.”

Behind the event, they had the supposed objective of “getting the current president of Mexico out of the electoral race” through political persecution, but instead, he insisted, “the people ended up agreeing with him.”

For Horacio Duarte, it was also the event that gave way to “the two nation projects that are still confronted to today”; on the one hand, “one where corruption, influentism and the surrender of our sovereignty prevail”, and the other “where it is governed by popular will and the defense of the Nation”.

Regarding the people who then starred in the legal dispute, Duarte questioned where they are and what they are currently doing, to which he replied: “Later hiding behind media personeros and influence-traffickers.”

(FOTO: Moisés Pablo/CUARTOSCURO) Moisés Pablo | Moisés Pablo

The latter, he said, did not realize at that time that taking the head of government of the Federal District, rather than damage represented involuntary help to “build something that to this day endures with more vitality than ever”, referring to the project of the Fourth Transformation of Mexico.

For this reason, 17 years after experiencing lawlessness, he recalled that they will continue to make progress in the creation of a Government that represents only the agenda of the people who voted for it, where it is committed to strengthening institutions and the rule of law.

“Today more than ever, we reiterate the values of not lying, not stealing and not betraying the people. And like that April 7, 2005, we will continue walking with Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” he wrote.

