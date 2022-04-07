Yina Calderón, unbearable: neighbors summoned her to a meeting for 'bad behavior' inside their home

In the Colombian telenovela 'Vecinos', Oscar Leal, a taxi driver who lives in a popular neighborhood, (played by Robinson Díaz) wins the lottery and decides to buy a new apartment in an exclusive sector, and there the parties become constant to such an extent that the other residents don't put up with their behavior and go to measures curious to throw him out of the building, because the revelry was unbearable for many.

Well, something similar happens with Yina Calderón, whose behavior in her new apartment located in Medellín is similar to that of Oscar Leal. Months ago, the influencer had boasted the new property on her social networks, indicating that on her balcony she would install a DJ set to practice and continue advancing in her role as a guaracha ambassador.

Those 'practices' have become parties that have already become annoying for their neighbors, to the point of implementing measures to improve her behavior. For this reason, the same businesswoman announced on her Instagram profile that part of the community of the residential unit where she lives is already tired of her farras, and that is why she was summoned to an extraordinary meeting of co-owners.

Through a video, Calderón read a letter made by her neighbors that was recently delivered to her. The letter states that the coexistence committee of the group where she resides took action against her.

“According to several complaints that we have received, the group's coexistence committee, in fulfillment of the functions assigned in the set's regulations, convenes it to a meeting on Tuesday 19 -April- at 12 noon in order to publicize the complaints submitted by the multiple rumbas,” the statement states of the unit. While reading the date on which she was quoted, Yina said she could not attend, as she will be traveling to Cuba.

She also reproached the community's call, arguing that she has been living there for a very short time and that the number of rumbas performed is not proportional to the call for attention made.

“I mean, I've been in this group for four months, I've had two parties, one at night (...) How well would your neighbors have known me before?” , said the influencer who joked with her sister a few days ago about the wedding of Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma.

Later, he asked his followers on Instagram what they thought about it, reiterating that he has only had two parties in the time he has been living in that apartment. Incidentally, she announced that she will also take measures related to her stay in the building.

“I understand that in buildings, obviously, you have to live in conviviality and that the neighbors can complain, but I swear I have had two parties (...) No, I'm going to a house, it wasn't here,” exclaimed Yina.

Those stories were replicated by several entertainment accounts such as 'Info show Colombia', and there hundreds of users quickly responded, questioning the actions of the content creator.

Reactions such as “What a blessing that he goes!” ; “Better buy a house if you don't know how to respect”; “She spends it doing parties and barbecues and according to her there have only been two. Yes, of course”; “Let them take it out of there so that it is not a bochinchera and the last coca cola is not created” and “Let it do like the Valdiri who built -a house- outside the city” highlighted in the post.

Finally, Yina Calderón has not commented on the subject again and it is expected that she will make known whether she will go to the convened meeting or not.

