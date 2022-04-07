The Venezuelan opposition repudiated Chavismo's threats to imprison Juan Guaidó

El líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó habla hoy durante una rueda de prensa en Caracas (Venezuela). EFE/RAYNER PEÑA R

The Venezuelan opposition led by Juan Guaido rejected on Thursday the regime's “new onslaught” against the interim president and the group accompanying him, whom the comptroller general of the Caribbean country, Elvis Amoroso, announced that it would denounce the alleged theft of resources from Parliament in the period that the antichavista bloc was in charge (2016-2021) and even threatened with imprisoning the opposition leader.

“Mr. Elvis Amoroso's statement, sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury for lending himself to fraud by the illegitimate National Constituent Assembly, is part of the systematic pattern of political persecution against opposition leadership in Venezuela,” the opposition sector said in a statement.

In the presentation of his annual management report to the Legislature on Wednesday, Amoroso said that the “previous board of directors” that was in the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) headed by Guaidó “stole even the cables, they dismantled this entire National Assembly.”

“We will go to the Attorney General's Office in the coming weeks to do everything possible so that those gentlemen are once and for all behind bars,” he said.

This statement, the antichavista group continues, “demonstrates the absence of the rule of law, judicial independence and guarantees in the exercise of civil and political rights in Venezuela.”

Una sesión de la Asamblea Nacional (Archivo)

He indicated that this “new attack by the dictatorship” comes in the context of the recent visit of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, to Venezuela, where he announced the installation of an office to continue the investigation of alleged crimes against humanity in the country.

“This is how the dictatorship acts in Venezuela: on the one hand, it simulates a renewal within the Supreme Court of Justice that seeks to evade justice and prevent the chain of command from being investigated for crimes against humanity and, on the other hand, this same chain of command persecutes, harasses and intimidates representatives of the democratic opposition from the channel of the State”, he assured.

Opponents alerted agencies and the international community that if in the next few days “something happened” to Guaidó or one of the opposition leaders, “it would be under the responsibility of dictator Nicolás Maduro.”

On January 7, the Chavista majority Parliament created a special commission to investigate, within a month, the “crimes” allegedly committed by opponents led by the legislature over the past five years.

On March 4, the AN reiterated its demand that the Justice exercise “forceful actions” against Guaidó, whom they accused of “crimes against the Republic”, between 2016 and 2021, when he was a deputy.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING: