Julen Rementería launched against Minister of the Interior and AMLO for Revocation of Mandate

During the session of the Senate, the panist Julen Rementería said that the Senate should denounce acts of violation of the law by the acts of proselytizing by the Secretary of Government, Adán Augusto López.

At the session on Wednesday, April 6, the opposition bench, made up of the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI), National Action (PAN), Democratic Revolution (PRD) and Citizen Movement (MC) parties, asked to discuss and approve the National Guard report to determine if there was misuse of public resources to act on the results obtained.

This was proposed because senators spoke out against the acts incurred by Adán Augusto López and the head of the National Guard when using a plane from that agency to travel to the northern states.

Rementería mentioned that although the report should be voted on, he stated that “there is a subject that needs to be touched upon”. He showed a video showing fragments of the promotion of the Revocation of Mandate made by the Minister of the Interior and some fragments of speeches by Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He later commented that the violation of the law was 'evident and here we said that we were going to enforce it. They also protested to comply with it and are not doing so. Let us not come to defend the indefensible. '

'I remind you of something that the president said a lot in the campaign and still says it as an official: “Nobody above the law, nothing outside the law”. Put these words into practice, 'said the panist.

He concluded by noting that such acts merited denunciation by the entire Senate. However, the president of the Senate, Olga Sánchez Cordero, constantly pointed out throughout Rementería's participation that it should end as her time was up.

Shortly after, he posted on his official Twitter account the fragment of his participation in the Senate along with a message in which he stated that in Morena they were “destroyers of democracy” and attacked the call of Sánchez Cordero.

“Conclude Senator.” “Conclude Senator.” This is how they react when they are evidenced, when you take off the mask. Because what they really are: Destroyers of democracies, freedoms and carriers of political and moral misery”

To these comments, Senator Lucia Trasviña, senator for Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), defended Augusto from criticism and pointed out that “it is not a matter that concerns them”.

“What political groups are doing is politicizing because citizen consultation is coming soon (Revocation of Mandate),” Trasviña Waldenrath argued and ruled that the actions taken by the executive as supreme head of the Armed Forces are his authority and not the authority of the Senate.

Similarly, in recent days, the senator and coordinator of the bench for the PAN, said at a press conference in the Senate that they would denounce to the authorities to the Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López, as he pointed out that public resources were used.

It should be noted that the head of the Segob was criticized because he promoted the Mandate Revocation Consultation in the state of Sonora when in fact he was going to deal with the issue of the Electricity Reform.

