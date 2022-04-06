Vallenato composer Alberto 'Tico' Mercado was sent to jail accused of attempted femicide

The Second Ambulante Criminal Court with Guarantee Control Functions of Valledupar issued an assurance measure in a prison center against the vallenato composer Alberto 'Tico' Mercado. The subject is charged with attempted femicide.

During the indictment hearing, the composer did not accept the charges and assured that he is innocent of what he is accused of. It is worth remembering that his former romantic partner Fernanda Ariza Valencia, 26, points out for having hit her hard and trying to drown her.

“I don't accept the charges because I'm innocent,” said Alberto 'Tico' Mercado during the indictment hearing cited by Blu Radio.

It should be noted that the singer-songwriter's defense appealed the judge's decision to send Mercado to jail, since he assured that it is excessive and that this case is for personal injury and not for attempted femicide as claimed by the accuser.

However, the Attorney General's Office provided evidence such as several audios, in which the composer vallenato intimidates his former romantic partner. Likewise, the investigating body has the epicrisis of the Cesar clinic, the forensic report of Legal Medicine and the denunciation of the crime of attempted murder, which began the proceedings against the composer.

It is noteworthy that, if he is responsible for what he is accused of, the singer-songwriter could pay a sentence of up to more than 40 years in prison.

The complaint made by Fernanda Ariza

The investigation began after Fernanda Ariza filed a complaint, after a meeting defined as casual, between her and the artist, on October 13, 2021, in which the victim claims that she was violently assaulted.

According to Ariza Valencia's account, she had not been romantically involved in a year and a half with the artist, but they kept talking because they had ended the engagement on good terms, so she saw no problem that he attended the meeting at his house.

Then she said that when all the attendees left the site, she stayed with a friend and Mercado returned with the excuse that she had kept her wallet.

“He began to claim me for some messages; in the midst of his anger he began to hang me saying that he would kill me because if I wasn't going to be with him I wouldn't be with anyone, because I belonged to him. I managed to let go and took my cell phone to call the police, that made him more angry and he began to stick fists on my face and head causing injuries to my cervical region, mouth, teeth, nose and eyes; in addition to blows to my back and arms,” Ariza recalled.

Among the tests that the young woman exposed is the inability of Legal Medicine for 20 days and photos showing the severe blows she received to the face and torso.

