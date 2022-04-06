The DNP launches the 'Mission of Decentralization' to provide recommendations to the national government

On Tuesday, the National Planning Department (DNP) presented the 'Decentralization Mission', a body made up of ten experts and representatives of territorial and indigenous entities, who will deliver a series of recommendations to the national Government related to regional autonomy and management capacity.

This was confirmed by the director of the DNP, Alejandra Botero, who explained that the strategy aims to support the regions to achieve greater social and economic development, while explaining that the recommendations will last no longer than 18 months and will be carried out with principles of transparency, independence and accountability prosecutor.

“The DNP began to make efforts to operate and fulfill the objectives of the mission, which will review the current model of decentralization of the country, taking into account the transfer of competences and resources between the nation and the territorial entities to achieve short, medium and long term bets”, noted the entity attached to the national Government.

Among the five axes to be addressed by the mission are financing by reviewing the different sources and increasing the quality of public expenditure; fulfilling commitments on decentralization and indigenous territories; redistributing competencies in the responsibility of different levels of government, on the basis of their capabilities.

Funding will also be addressed by reviewing the different sources and increasing the quality of public spending; as well as promoting transparency and mechanisms for citizen participation in public affairs at the territorial level, while preparing studies and presenting constitutional initiatives and legislative measures to define competences between the State and territorial entities.

“The process of territorial decentralization plays a fundamental role in promoting economic development, regional convergence and, therefore, the greater well-being of all citizens, so the Government has decided to advance the realization of the 'Decentralization Mission'. This is a significant opportunity for the Nation, as it will allow the construction of legislative and constitutional proposals that generate profound changes in the autonomy and management of the regions,” said the director of the DNP.

He also noted that for this reason it is necessary to revise the current model of decentralization, as the country has undergone significant changes in the political, fiscal and administrative spheres, and also noted that strengthening territorial capacities to carry out their own development in order to ensure sources of resources versus assigned competencies are key elements of the mission.

This strategy will be led by Daniel Escobar, a lawyer specialized in tax legislation and with studies in international taxation, who will serve as the head of the processes of management and territorial income, coordination, modernization and coordination between public entities, director of territorial taxes in different entities, among others.

The last Decentralization Mission was carried out in 1992 under the leadership of Eduardo Wiesner Durán, marking the 30th anniversary of one of the main purposes that has been set since the birth of the Republic, namely that of management from the territories and the decentralization of power.

