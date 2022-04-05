Sony Store makes important announcement about PlayStation

Sony has announced that users will now be able to find all the official PlayStation merchandise on the Sony Store , in order to share gift cards and PlayStation Plus memberships with whomever you want.

Sony Online Store has been available in the United States since 2019. This announcement coincides with new products from Horizon Raw Materials, the Guerrilla Games brand. But, now consumers can also buy jackets, sweatshirts, Funko Pop! and other items that pay tribute to Horizon: Zero Dawn, The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War or simply the PlayStation brand and its consoles.

The new official PlayStation sweatshirts, t-shirts, backpacks, shoulder bags, water bottles and other products have arrived on the Sony Store, and now every user can take them everywhere and prove how fanatical they are of the console born in 1994.

The company highlights for example the PS5-inspired bomber jacket, the embossed cap of the DualSense wireless controller, a women's t-shirt with an iridescent logo and a PlayStation backpack, water bottles, caps, art books, mugs and more.

In addition, you can share your passion for PlayStation by donating $10, $20, $50 and $100 cards so that others can fully enjoy all the elements of the largest PlayStation content library in the world through the PlayStation Network.

Another addition is the PlayStation Plus 3-month and 12-month cards to take advantage of all its advantages, including the ability to play online multiplayer with a global community of players, free monthly games and exclusive discounts on the Play Store.

Sony eliminated the ability to purchase annual PlayStation Now subscriptions from its digital store. The elimination took place last week when it was announced that PlayStation Now would be replaced by the new PlayStation Plus, which now has three levels and offers access to a catalog of current generation games and beyond.

The reason is related to the discontinuation of PlayStation Now. As part of the announcement of the disappearance of the PlayStation Now service and the integration of its features into the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, Sony reassured existing PlayStation Now subscribers by ensuring that months of paid PlayStation Now subscriptions would be automatically converted to PlayStation Premium .

The annual subscription for PlayStation Now costs $59.99 and the annual subscription for PlayStation Plus Premium costs $119.9, so it was a great deal for those who had a long term contract for Now.

For this reason, and currently, the only way to access PlayStation Now is through the monthly subscription, eliminating the possibility of paying months in advance. The monthly subscription costs $8.99 and will be replaced, in June, by the PlayStation Plus Premium membership starting at $16.99, which is the one that gives access to PlayStation 3 games from the PlayStation Now catalog.

PlayStation Plus will have three different subscription modes

PlayStation Plus Essential, which maintains the features of PlayStation Plus as they are known at the same price as the current one:

- USD$8.99 for a month.

- $24.99 for three months.

- $59.99 for a year.

PlayStation Plus Extra, which adds access to a catalog of around 400 PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games , and will cost:

- USD$13.99 a month.

- $39.99 for three months.

- USD$99.99 a year.

and PlayStation Plus Premium, which includes all of the above and a catalog of around 300 backward compatible games from PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2 , PSP and PlayStation, and will cost:

- USD$16.99 a month.

- USD$49.99 for three months.

- USD$119.99 a year.

