Minister of Defense minimized deaths in the transport strike: “There has been nothing else”

This afternoon, the Minister of Defense, José Luis Gavidia, was present at kilometer 13 of the Central Highway to dialogue with the demonstrators who blocked this important route, in the context of the transport strike.

At one point, the head of the Mindef was intercepted by the press and denied that there were any delays on the part of the Executive to attend the protests. He was also consulted by the dead who number four since the start of the nationwide stoppage.

To the question about a person who received a buckshot in the eye, Gavidia replied: “I have no knowledge of that, I haven't seen it, have you seen it?” . He immediately asked the press for help in overcoming this crisis.

Minister Gavidia reported that this afternoon traffic was normalized along the Central Highway, at the height of Huaycán, after clearing the pickets that formed during the morning.

“The Central Highway is liberated, in Manchay too. We have spoken to the population, they have understood that it is not the way to protest, to interrupt traffic is to violate the rights of other citizens,” he told the press.

According to him, citizens are already moving peacefully to their homes. “It is understandable that they claim, there is a fair demand that we have to face,” he said.

He also said that there are problems that the Government is already solving and the population “must have faith” that other issues will be resolved, such as tolls and the exoneration of IGV for products from the family basket.

“We are making every effort to deal with this crisis, which is all over the world. Let us not aggravate the economic crisis with a political crisis, the political crisis does not help solve the problems,” he emphasized.

WITHIN THE LAW

The Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Felix Chero Medina, said that social protest is a constitutional right, but it must be done within the law and in a peaceful way.

Through his social networks, he said that, following the just demands of a sector of the population, criminal acts cannot be allowed.

“Following the just demands of a sector of the population, criminal acts cannot be allowed. Social protest is a constitutional right, but it must be done within the law,” he said in a Twitter message.

“The National Police and the Prosecutor's Office must effectively play their role in the face of these acts,” he added.

