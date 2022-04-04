Gigi Mitre explodes against Pedro Castillo after transport stoppage and looting: “We have fallen into a nefarious government”

Likewise, in the regions of Ica and Tarapoto, looting has been reported in small shopping centers. As you recall, this has all originated since people have raised their voices of protest against the price hike.

The hosts of the Willax TV magazine have not been oblivious to the problems that are occurring in the country and it was Gigi Mitre who could not contain her annoyance against the government of Pedro Castillo.

“The frustration and indignation that you feel, we also share. It's a shame where we've come. Every time we are sinking deeper and the only thing that our authorities show, starting with the president, his ministers and several congressmen, is that they have zero love for the country and the country. The only thing that interests them is their personal benefits”, began by saying the companion of the popular 'Peluchín'.

The television presenter continued to express her indignation and disapproval against the current Peruvian authorities and regretted that the future of children is affected by the bad actions that the rulers are taking.

“It is the last straw that we find ourselves in such a situation. Peru is tired, tired and all our authorities do is cover, because they want to make this a country like Venezuela, Cuba and even worse. What a shame and sad is the future that awaits all children and all youth,” said Gigi Mitre.

“We have fallen into the hands of a nefarious, authoritarian, incompetent government that doesn't know where it stands, corrupt, which only knows how to put ministers with police records,” he added with total indignation.

Finally, he addressed the president of Peru directly. “Show sir that you have love for Peru and not just for its interests (...) I am not going to say that you are responsible for everything that happens in the country, but you have zero capacity to put order and vision to know which person to put. We need a president who has pants, unlike you who has no idea where he stands,” he concluded.

On the other hand, Rodrigo González also regretted events such as the looting of shops and businesses in the regions of Peru as well as the stone attacks on cars. The journalist concluded his speech by stating that “the main enemy for the Peruvian is the government”.

