For attempted feminicide he was captured renowned composer vallenato

Since March 31, the dialogues between presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt and former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez and the top figure of the Democratic Center have been consolidated. After multiple interactions on social networks where both figures confirmed their approaches, which surprised several netizens and citizens because the leader of Verde Oxigeno had rejected many traditional sectors and was one of the reasons why she left the Esperanza Center Coalition, Uribe Vélez shared on April 4 a video in which he confirmed that Betancourt will meet him.

“I appreciate Dr. Ingrid Betancourt's generous acceptance of dialogue with us. With Dr. Ingrid I share the suffering of my homeland, in the midst of my shortcomings my public life has been one of dialogue with citizens, during the eight years of government, I engaged intensely with compatriots, with workers, entrepreneurs, social sectors, community in general, mayors and governors regardless of political background of his election”, noted the member of the Governing Party.

undefined

In space, he took the opportunity to talk about the peace accords and emphasized that he never wanted to stop them, but tried a national agreement to modify the initial proposals.

“When the 'No' won the plebiscite, our response was the search for a national agreement to reform the Havana texts, a proposal that we were denied. We never asked for the agreements to be silenced as the Government had said for the event that it lost the plebiscite. Unlike faith, truth is a viable point, a concept that is enriched by dialogue. We will listen to Dr. Ingrid with absolute respect, we will speak to her with our heart. We are united by homeland and democracy. ”, concluded the former president.

The news had already been announced by Betancourt herself. On March 31, after the debate organized by the Javeriana University in Bogotá, Betancourt told the press that she is open to making possible alliances for the first round with Uribism.

Moreover, she said she is grateful to Álvaro Uribe for coordinating the operation Jaque, in which she regained her freedom after being kidnapped by the then FARC guerrilla group. In addition, he acknowledged that, due to the judicial situation of the former senator, no one wants to make alliances with him for the presidential elections.

“With Dr. Álvaro Uribe, gratitude that I owe him my freedom, but also expand the possibility of dialogue with everyone. He is at the moment in a complicated situation: everyone rejects him. I think it is also important for us, if there is a desire to end the machinery, that it comes from any level or ideological spectrum,” said Ingrid Betancourt.

However, she made it clear, as she has repeatedly done, that the red lines for accessions with her is that political parties and figures do not have, what she calls, “machinery”.

“We have had contacts with the Democratic Center. The truth is, for us the red border is machinery. These are debates that they will have internally, but I do hope that in these elections we can build a united front for a country, leaving machinery aside and offering Colombia a choice,” said the only female presidential candidate in this electoral contest.





KEEP READING



