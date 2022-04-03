“He doesn't forget his older brother”: Faitelson condemned the agonizing victory of America vs Necaxa

The fans present in the stands of the Victoria Stadium witnessed the last-minute defeat suffered by the Necaxa Rays. When it seemed that Jaime Lozano would maintain a point with the goalless draw against the 17th place in the overall standings, Diego Valdes scored a goal again and gave the Aguilas the victory. The unexpected defeat surprised the local fans, although David Faitelson hinted that it was due to the old relationship that the teams had thanks to Televisa.

Throughout the match, the controversial journalist hinted that the absence of goals was due to the fact that the sides faced a match between old acquaintances. “Necaxa and America, like good ex-brothers.” However, when the Chilean midfielder pushed the ball to the goal line, the ESPN panelist corrected his stance and assured that “El Necaxa doesn't forget who his 'big brother' was”, through his Twitter account @Faitelson_ESPN.

And the fact is that the two teams that met on matchday 12 maintained a close relationship when they belonged to the same owner. After Emilio Azcárraga Milmo bought the Coapa team in July 1959, in the 1980s he wanted to extend his sports emporium and acquired the competitive Necaxa franchise. This is how the paintings were governed under the instructions of the same owner for almost 32 years.

Despite the good performance of the two institutions, the Eagles remained the highest ranking team in the company. Thus, at a time when control over the timeshare of Mexican football teams was almost zero, the Rayos received the nickname of being the “younger brother”. They even shared the court at Estadio Azteca for several seasons.

The relationship between the two was notorious. Several journalists even hinted at match-fixing in favor of those in Coapa. One of the most important was the final of the 2002 Summer tournament. In that match, the Eagles came back on the way back thanks to two goals from Christian Patiño and Iván Zamorano. The draw led to the golden goal, where Hugo Castillo won the title goal for the azulcremas. Although the detractors claim a possible settlement between the institutions, the players themselves have taken it upon themselves to deny it.

Another aspect where the close relationship was reflected was in the signings. In previous years, the exchange of players between the two institutions was particular. The transfers sent by the television station were almost mandatory. Only Alex Aguinaga prevented his arrival in Coapa thanks to the intervention of President Ernesto Zedillo, a faithful follower of the Rayos.

“Ernesto Zedillo, president of Mexico, who was going to Necaxa, spoke so that I would not leave. I was present when Güero Burillo spoke and told him verbatim: 'You can take anyone, except Aguinaga, he doesn't leave the team, 'recalled the player himself in an interview with TUDN.

This is how Faitelson recalled this record to justify the agonizing victory of America. The match on matchday 12 of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 remained a goalless draw throughout the regular time. When the compensation time began to be consumed, the Americanists had the opportunity in a free kick from the corner of the large area.

Richard Sanchez watched his six teammates in the area, but sought a direct shot. Luis Malagón managed to reject in the first instance, but the high density of azulcremas in the small area was favorable to recover the ball. After bouncing off the trunk, Diego Valdés fired a shot in front of the goal that sealed the victory for the Eagles.

The victory benefited America, as it increased its harvest to 13 units and positioned itself on the 12th rung. Although San Luis, Toluca, Santos and Queretaro still have to play their match of the current day, a combination of results would place the Aguilas in the playoff. For their part, the Rays were on the eighth step with 14 points.

