Renato Tapia joked with journalist over comment about Peru in the Qatar 2022 repechage: “Shut up and be optimistic”

Since Peru beat Paraguay 2-0 in the last match of the Qatar 2022 South American Qualifiers, Peruvians are more than excited about the idea of participate again in the World Cup. To achieve this, the Peruvian national team must beat Australia or the Arab Emirates in the repechage match, which will take place on June 13.

The enthusiasm gained strength with the results of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Draw. In case of winning the repechage, the 'White-Red' will be part of Group D and will face Tunisia, Denmark and France, the latter two countries being former rivals of the national team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

This ironic coincidence generated dozens of funny memes on Twitter, as many believe that Peru could claim its revenge, especially the footballer Christian Cueva, who missed a penalty in the match against the Danes. Due to this great expectation, there were no shortage of those who questioned the fans for anticipating that Peru already has a guaranteed place in the international football tournament.

One of them was sports journalist Horacio Zimmermann, who asked for more restraint from the national press. “Good to talk about the World Cup in June because if we don't classify the responsibility it will be the press,” he wrote through his official Twitter account.

Nobody expected Renato Tapia, the midfielder of the Peruvian national team, to respond to the tweet with a particular comment that went viral in minutes. “Shut up and be optimistic, otherwise, why live?” , he said. And another user questioned his “aggressive” attitude, so the footballer responded sarcastically: “ispiri qui li hiyi dichi in tini di pitis” .

La particular reacción de Renato Tapia. (Foto: Captura Twitter)

However, the Movistar Deportes journalist was not offended by Tapia's comment, as he took it quite humorously. “I can't, that's where they blame us if I say we're going to qualify,” he replied. “Hahahaha, I know you're salty, that's why they say it at 90 'from the dream, it's true that we're not going yet, but how nice it is to dream”, answered the Celta de Vigo player quite humorously.

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF PERU QUALIFIED FOR THE WORLD CUP?

In the event that Peru qualifies for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the draw determined that it would integrate Group D with France, Denmark and Tunisia. If this is the case, the schedule, dates and times of the matches in the series are already known.

Date 1: Tuesday, November 22

France vs. Winner of the repechage (Time 2:00 p.m.)

Date 2: Saturday 26th November

Winner of the repechage vs. Tunisia (Time 5:00 a.m.)

Date 3: Wednesday, November 30

Winner of the repechage vs. Denmark (Time 10:00 a.m.)

Perú vs Paraguay: ¿Qué resultados clasifican a la bicolor al repechaje al Mundial Qatar 2022? (Foto: FPF)

WHERE AND WHEN WILL THE REPECHAGE MATCH TAKE PLACE?

Despite the fact that in recent days there was talk of possible changes in the format and scenarios for Peru's match in the one-quota repechage against Qatar 2022, everything will follow the same path. The Peruvian national team will play its way to the World Cup in Doha in June, where the highest temperatures of the year occur in this country.

As it became known, the date was set for June 13 from 01:00pm (Peruvian time) and will be in the capital of the host country. In this month there is hellish heat and temperatures can reach between 38 and 45 degrees. Despite the fact that the stadiums are acclimatized, this experience is still hard, being one of the reasons why FIFA changed the date of the world cup.

